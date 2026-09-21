'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Allegedly Texted Mistress About 'Ways to Kill' His Wife Before Her Murder, Prosecutors Say

The former show contestant and worship pastor is currently on trial after he was accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, and staging their home to make it appear as if an intruder was responsible.

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn allegedly texted his mistress about "ways to kill" his wife before her murder, RadarOnline can reveal.

Prosecutors allege Flynn claimed an intruder had entered the home and shot Ashley.

Prosecutors allege Flynn called 911 and claimed an intruder had entered the home and shot Ashley while he was in his daughters' bedroom.

He was arrested days later.

Now, prosecutors claim Flynn was having an affair with another woman and exchanged about 100,000 messages with her – including alleged discussions about "killing" his wife.

According to prosecutors, the affair allegedly provided a motive for the killing.

"I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail," Flynn allegedly wrote in one of the messages.

He also allegedly said: "If I could literally kill her and not go to hell, I would do it in a heartbeat," followed by, "That is how dark and how hateful I feel."

Flynn is accused of planning to "execute" Ashley and allegedly wrote to the woman: "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow, February 16, a day I’ll never forget."

Prosecutors have claimed Flynn believed blaming a "faceless" intruder would allow him to remain with the woman, keep custody of his daughters, retain his "lucrative" job at Ashley's family business and continue as a worship leader.

"The evidence will not show that Ashley was murdered by a stranger who vanished into the night. The evidence will show that Ashley was murdered by her husband, the father of his two young children," the prosecutor explained.