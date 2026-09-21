'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn Allegedly Texted Mistress About 'Ways to Kill' His Wife Before Her Murder, Prosecutors Say
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:51 p.m. ET
Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn allegedly texted his mistress about "ways to kill" his wife before her murder, RadarOnline can reveal.
The former show contestant and worship pastor is currently on trial after he was accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, and staging their home to make it appear as if an intruder was responsible.
Prosecutors Reveal Alleged Murder Motive
Prosecutors allege Flynn called 911 and claimed an intruder had entered the home and shot Ashley while he was in his daughters' bedroom.
He was arrested days later.
Now, prosecutors claim Flynn was having an affair with another woman and exchanged about 100,000 messages with her – including alleged discussions about "killing" his wife.
According to prosecutors, the affair allegedly provided a motive for the killing.
"I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail," Flynn allegedly wrote in one of the messages.
He also allegedly said: "If I could literally kill her and not go to hell, I would do it in a heartbeat," followed by, "That is how dark and how hateful I feel."
Flynn is accused of planning to "execute" Ashley and allegedly wrote to the woman: "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow, February 16, a day I’ll never forget."
Prosecutors have claimed Flynn believed blaming a "faceless" intruder would allow him to remain with the woman, keep custody of his daughters, retain his "lucrative" job at Ashley's family business and continue as a worship leader.
"The evidence will not show that Ashley was murdered by a stranger who vanished into the night. The evidence will show that Ashley was murdered by her husband, the father of his two young children," the prosecutor explained.
Defense Slams Case as ‘Merely Guessing’
Prosecutors also allege the bullets that killed Ashley were the same caliber as Flynn's 9 mm handgun, which was kept in his truck's center console.
Investigators found the console open and the gun missing, but have not recovered the alleged murder weapon.
"People lie, evidence doesn’t. Caleb said he was sleeping – his devices say he was awake and moving," the prosecutor explained.
The defense argues prosecutors have no direct forensic evidence, eyewitnesses or surveillance footage tying Flynn to the killing.
Defense attorney Emily Smith told jurors: "You’re not here to deliberate on whether or not you like Caleb. You certainly are not here to render a verdict on whether or not you approve or condone of his actions.
"This is an aggravated murder trial. A man can fail as a husband without being a murderer, and a man can make selfish decisions without committing a crime."
Smith said the affair may explain Flynn's conduct but does not prove murder, and added: "The only thing that we know is that Caleb had an affair.
"The state of Ohio has pinned its entire case on the flawed claim that simply because Caleb Flynn had motive to leave his wife, that he instead murdered her and manipulated the scene.
"They are merely guessing, and they're asking you to do the exact same thing."
Jurors Visit Scene of Wife’s Murder
After opening statements, jurors visited the Flynn home as prosecutors began presenting testimony from first responders who arrived around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.
During the 911 call, Flynn said: "My wife, she’s got two shots to her head. There's blood everywhere,” before repeatedly saying, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God."
Flynn told police he had been sleeping on a couch after Ashley sent him there because he had a cough. He said he later heard what he believed were dogs' collars before going to their daughters' bedroom.
"That’s when I heard it," he claimed.
Authorities found Ashley in bed with gunshot wounds to her head. A police canine later found no scent trail leading away from the home.
Flynn Faces Life Without Parole
Flynn competed on Season 12 of American Idol in 2013, with Ashley supporting him during his run.
At the time, he described her as his "very, very pretty wife" whom he loved "more than anything."
Ashley was the mother of their two children, a middle-school volleyball coach, youth baseball coach and church mentor.
If convicted of aggravated murder, Flynn could face life in prison without parole.
The trial is expected to last about two weeks.