Presley Gerber's Sad Last Days: Cindy Crawford’s Son Entered Rehab Days Before Tragic 'Overdose' Death at 27 — as Insiders Claim 'He Seemed a Little Off'

Presley was often his own worst enemy as he waged a grueling battle against his personal demons.

Trouble struck while his modeling career was still on the rise when, at just 19, he was busted for DUI in late 2018. His lawyer said at the time the California native "takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations."

Presley ultimately struck a plea deal in July 2019, pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of driving with a .08% blood-alcohol level. He was slapped with three years of probation, ordered to complete a DUI program, and handed two days of community service. A year later her was photographed entering a drug testing facility.

The nepo baby then made the unwise move of getting the word "Misunderstood" tattooed in capital letters across his stunning face in February 2020, after already getting several neck tattoos.

Presley sneered while defending his decision in an Instagram Live video, "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing."

He troublingly added, "It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life." He ultimately got it removed in 2021.