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Home > News > Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber, 27, Went Into Cardiac Arrest Before Tragic 'Overdose' Death at L.A. Rehab Facility, Dispatch Recordings Reveal

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Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber reportedly went into cardiac arrest before dying.

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Sept. 21 2026, Updated 3:44 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber went into cardiac arrest following a reported overdose, according to emergency radio transmissions from first responders who raced to save his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber was later pronounced dead at the rehab facility in a residential neighborhood of Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, September 20.

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'No Indication of Foul Play' in Presley Gerber's Death

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Source: MEGA

First responders were initially told they were responding to a cardiac arrest.

Santa Monica PD's dispatch received a call at 9:35 am for a cardiac arrest, while another transmission told first responders they were responding to an "overdose," but Presley was dead by the time they arrived.

The department released a statement on Monday, September 21, that they "are investigating the death as a suspected overdose."

"At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing."

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Presley Gerbers's Cause of Death Determination Could Take 'Months'

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Source: @presleygerber/Instagram

It could be 'months' before Presley Gerber's official cause of death is determined.

Authorities stressed they remain in “the early stages of investigating” Presley’s death and warned that “limited information is currently available.”

An autopsy was performed Monday, but answers surrounding the former model's death remain on hold, as "the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination," which could take "months."

"Due to the ongoing death investigation, the department cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined," the Los Angeles County ME's office's statement added.

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Presley Gerber Stepped Back From the Public to 'Take Care of My Own Mental Health'

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Source: @presleygerber/Instagram

Presley Gerber openly smoked marijuana in Instagram posts, as recreational pot is legal in California.

Presley had long documented his struggles with drug addiction and mental health, even hosting a "Mental Health Mondays" series of videos on his Instagram page in 2024 and 2025.

However, he stopped posting them in July of last year and explained why he pressed pause in a moving Instagram post four months later.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve posted – I had to step back and take care of my own mental health for a bit," he wrote in November 2025, but seemed hopeful, continuing, "But I’m coming back soon – stronger, clearer, more intentional than ever."

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Presley Gerber Revealed He Was on a Powerful Cocktail of Medications

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Source: @presleygerber/Instagram

Presley Gerber discussed his long list of medications he was taking in a heartbreaking December 2025 confessional video.

However, in December 2025, Presley insisted he wanted to be brutally honest about his struggles before revealing the powerful cocktail of medications he was taking at the time in a raw and emotional seven-minute video taken inside a sauna.

"I feel like honesty is the best policy. Long story short, where I'm at currently," he said, before disclosing he was taking buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat opioid use disorder, as well as the benzodiazepines Xanax and Valium, which are commonly prescribed for anxiety.

Presley admitted his use of "benzos" had gone "up and down" as he struggled to cope with a series of devastating personal losses.

"Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now," he explained.

The California native added that he took "a little bit" of Xanax at night or "when the panic attacks are really, really bad."

Presley also revealed he was taking an antidepressant medication, Mirtazapine, and Prazosin, a blood pressure medication, which he said was used to treat his "night terrors and PTSD."

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