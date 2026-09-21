Presley Gerber, 27, Went Into Cardiac Arrest Before Tragic 'Overdose' Death at L.A. Rehab Facility, Dispatch Recordings Reveal

However, in December 2025, Presley insisted he wanted to be brutally honest about his struggles before revealing the powerful cocktail of medications he was taking at the time in a raw and emotional seven-minute video taken inside a sauna.

"I feel like honesty is the best policy. Long story short, where I'm at currently," he said, before disclosing he was taking buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat opioid use disorder, as well as the benzodiazepines Xanax and Valium, which are commonly prescribed for anxiety.

Presley admitted his use of "benzos" had gone "up and down" as he struggled to cope with a series of devastating personal losses.

"Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now," he explained.

The California native added that he took "a little bit" of Xanax at night or "when the panic attacks are really, really bad."

Presley also revealed he was taking an antidepressant medication, Mirtazapine, and Prazosin, a blood pressure medication, which he said was used to treat his "night terrors and PTSD."