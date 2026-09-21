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Home > News > Sean Hannity

Fox News' Sean Hannity Teases Karoline Leavitt About a New Gig Just Weeks After Stepping Down as Trump's Press Sec

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity wants Karoline Leavitt to have her own show on Fox News.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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Fox News host Sean Hannity has floated a potential new television show for former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt after she left the Trump administration, RadarOnline has learned.

Leavitt recently appeared on Hannity’s prime-time program, where he suggested the title "The Briefing With Karoline Leavitt." The 29-year-old did not confirm plans for a Fox News show but said she would continue appearing on Hannity’s program.

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'The Briefing with Karoline Leavitt'?

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Photo of San Hannity, Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Hannity suggested Leavitt deserves a TV show following her White House gig.

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Hannity told Leavitt, "Well, congratulations on your two beautiful children. I saw pictures of them recently, and I know you're happy. I know it was a hard decision. We’ll talk about it on the podcast next week. How does it sound: 'The Briefing with Karoline Leavitt?' How do you like the sound of that?"

"Well, Sean, we have had our segment before, you and me," Leavitt responded. "I will continue to join your show anytime you want, that’s for sure. But thank you. My babies are cute, I will say so myself.”

Hannity could have been referencing MS NOW’s The Briefing With Jen Psaki, hosted by former President Joe Biden’s first White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.

Fox News has not announced a show or employment deal with Leavitt.

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Former White House Press Secretaries Have Landed Their Own Shows

Photo of Sean Hannity
Source: @HangOutwithSeanHannity/YouTube

'The Briefing with Karoline Leavitt,' Hannity suggested her show be titled.

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A move to Fox News would follow a path taken by other former White House press secretaries. Dana Perino, who served under President George W. Bush, joined Fox News as a contributor in 2009 before becoming a founding co-host of The Five and co-anchor of America’s Newsroom.

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s final press secretary during his first term, joined Fox News in March 2021 and currently co-hosts Outnumbered and presents Saturday in America.

Leavitt left her White House post after giving birth to her second child, daughter Viviana, on May 1, 2026. She returned to the briefing-room podium in July before announcing the following month that she was stepping down because she could not give both the job and her children the attention they deserved.

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Karoline Leavitt Explains Exit

Press secretary to TV host pipeline
Source: MEGA

Leavitt became President Trump's White House at age 27.

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"The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House press secretary—and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life,” Leavitt said at the time.

The 28-year-old called her departure a "bittersweet decision" and said that President Trump asked her to remain one of his top outside advisers.

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Who Has Filled In For Karoline Leavitt?

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Rather me a mother than work for Trump
Source: MAGA

Leavitt quit being Trump’s press secretary to spend time with her kids.

Her departure left the White House without a permanent press secretary. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Attorney General Todd Blanche have since temporarily stepped in as Trump’s top spokespersons.

Leavitt has since returned to work with Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC, where she previously served as a spokesperson before joining Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Her relationship with Trump began during his first administration, when she worked her way up from an internship to become an assistant press secretary under McEnany. She later worked for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik and ran an unsuccessful congressional campaign in New Hampshire before joining MAGA Inc.

Leavitt became Trump’s national press secretary during the 2024 campaign and was appointed White House press secretary after his election victory. At 27, she became the youngest person to hold the position.

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