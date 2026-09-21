Fox News' Sean Hannity Teases Karoline Leavitt About a New Gig Just Weeks After Stepping Down as Trump's Press Sec

Hannity told Leavitt, "Well, congratulations on your two beautiful children. I saw pictures of them recently, and I know you're happy. I know it was a hard decision. We’ll talk about it on the podcast next week. How does it sound: 'The Briefing with Karoline Leavitt?' How do you like the sound of that?"

"Well, Sean, we have had our segment before, you and me," Leavitt responded. "I will continue to join your show anytime you want, that’s for sure. But thank you. My babies are cute, I will say so myself.”

Hannity could have been referencing MS NOW’s The Briefing With Jen Psaki, hosted by former President Joe Biden’s first White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.

Fox News has not announced a show or employment deal with Leavitt.