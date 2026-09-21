'The Beginning of the End': Trump's Team Fears Democrats 'Taking Over' Amid Prez's Disastrous Second Term
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
The end could be near for Donald Trump's D.C. dominance, RadarOnline.com can report, as the president and his fellow Republicans prepare for the worst in November's crucial midterm elections.
After cruising back into power for a second term, Trump has been taking some serious losses. Just this past week, the 80-year-old has seen the Federal Reserve go against his wishes and raise interest rates despite his objections.
Donald Trump's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week
This comes after the Supreme Court dealt him a huge blow in his battle to restrict mail-in voting.
Meanwhile, a federal judge blocked the Don from slapping his name on the Kennedy Center, leading to rumors that he could be considering demolishing the performing arts building altogether.
According to insiders, Trump may be coming to the realization that he does not have as much influence as he once thought.
"Time, power and support wane for all lame-duck presidents," Axios reported. "This is what the beginning of the end looks like, which is what scares Trump advisers and confidants most. Trump often retreats to his worst impulses when he feels most powerless."
Donald Trump's 'Just Win, Baby' Message to Republicans
Some of Trump's most trusted advisors are said to be growing anxious about the possibility of Democrats taking over congressional majorities and launching investigations of the president and his administration.
That could include another impeachment.
According to Axios, the president has spent the past year war-gaming a third impeachment fight, but that plan depends on Republicans holding onto the Senate.
That's one of the main reasons the Trump administration has put so much focus on November's election. Just days into the new year, the president begged his caucus to win their upcoming midterm elections, or else he is certain he will be impeached by a Democratic-controlled Congress.
"You gotta win the midterms," Trump said at January's House Republicans member retreat, grimacing as he thought of losing the majority. "Because if we don't win the midterms, it’s just going to be – I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me."
"I'll get impeached," he repeated.
Donald Trump Takes Out His Frustrations on the Media
Trump's has consistently lashed out at some of his biggest critics – members of the media. At the end of last week, he made the surprise declaration that he was kicking CNN, MS NOW, and Politico out of the White House press pool.
Reporters for those outlets had their credentials taken over the weekend and were turned away from the complex on Monday morning.
In response, the nation's largest media networks, including Fox News, announced they would be suspending pooled television coverage of the president.
Major News Organizations File Lawsuit
CNN had been scheduled to provide the shared television feed for Trump's trip to the United Nations General Assembly this week.
Joining with Fox News, ABC, CBS, NBC News and CNN said in a statement that the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government and that no administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.
Bryan Boughton, the Fox News Washington bureau chief who chairs the television pool, told fellow reporters that effective Monday, the TV pool would not cover events designated as pool coverage of the president, that the White House had prevented CNN from doing its job, and that no replacement pool would be put in place.
The major news organizations have also filed a lawsuit demanding a judge immediately block the ban and restore their journalists' White House press credentials.