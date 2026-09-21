'The Beginning of the End': Trump's Team Fears Democrats 'Taking Over' Amid Prez's Disastrous Second Term

This comes after the Supreme Court dealt him a huge blow in his battle to restrict mail-in voting.

Meanwhile, a federal judge blocked the Don from slapping his name on the Kennedy Center, leading to rumors that he could be considering demolishing the performing arts building altogether.

According to insiders, Trump may be coming to the realization that he does not have as much influence as he once thought.

"Time, power and support wane for all lame-duck presidents," Axios reported. "This is what the beginning of the end looks like, which is what scares Trump advisers and confidants most. Trump often retreats to his worst impulses when he feels most powerless."