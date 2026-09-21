Nancy Mace Warns Midterms Will Be a 'F---ing Bloodbath' as GOP Braces for Election Fight
Sept. 21 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
The House left Washington, D.C., for a seven-week recess before the upcoming elections in November, but not before one of their own predicted disaster.
"The midterms are going to be a f---ing bloodbath," Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina told reporters at the Capitol.
Nancy Mace Weighs in on Midterms
Mace, who is not returning to Congress next year, made the remark as Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana ended the week a day early and sent the House home until after the November 3 elections.
Johnson said the House had completed its work and that members should return to their districts. When asked about that claim, Mace said she did not believe the public agrees the House has done a great job.
Votes From This Week Prove Her Concern
Seven Republicans broke with most of their conference on a war powers resolution directed at the conflict in Iran, three more than on any earlier vote on the war.
Mace voted with Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, and Zach Nunn of Iowa.
Thomas Massie's Impeachment Articles for Pete Hegseth
The early departure followed Massie's resolution to remove Pete Hegseth from office. Last week, the Kentucky representative filed eight articles centered on the Iran war and other military operations.
He claimed that Hegseth should be "impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors," as he accused him of showing a "failure of judgment" and "extraordinary abuse of power" as Defense Secretary. Massie particularly took issue with the handling of the ongoing conflict in Iran, as well as the capture of Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro.
Under House rules, the measure required action within two legislative days, which would have fallen on Thursday.
Johnson canceled that session on Wednesday and sent members home for the seven-week recess, delaying any vote until after Election Day on November 3.
How the Last Two Midterms Have Shaped Up
This comes amid GOP worries that Democrats could potentially take both the House and the Senate in the midterms.
In 2018, which was the midterm of Donald Trump's first term, Democrats gained 40 House seats and took the majority, finishing 235 to 199. Republicans still netted two Senate seats and held that chamber 53 to 47.
In 2022, the midterm of President Joe Biden's presidency, Republicans took the House by a narrower margin, 222 to 213, a net gain of nine seats. Democrats kept the Senate and added a seat to a 51-49 working majority.
Democrats need to gain four seats to have a Senate majority, and flip three to have a majority in the House, according to NBC News.