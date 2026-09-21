Nancy Mace Warns Midterms Will Be a 'F---ing Bloodbath' as GOP Braces for Election Fight

The early departure followed Massie's resolution to remove Pete Hegseth from office. Last week, the Kentucky representative filed eight articles centered on the Iran war and other military operations.

He claimed that Hegseth should be "impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors," as he accused him of showing a "failure of judgment" and "extraordinary abuse of power" as Defense Secretary. Massie particularly took issue with the handling of the ongoing conflict in Iran, as well as the capture of Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro.

Under House rules, the measure required action within two legislative days, which would have fallen on Thursday.

Johnson canceled that session on Wednesday and sent members home for the seven-week recess, delaying any vote until after Election Day on November 3.