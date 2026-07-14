Nancy Mace Accuses Donald Trump of 'Ending' Her Political Career Over Epstein Files Release
July 14 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Congresswoman Nancy Mace has claimed Donald Trump "may have ended" her political career over the release of the Epstein files.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Republican made the admission after being grilled on her chances of taking over for the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11 at the age of 71.
'Righteous Break' From Donald Trump
Appearing on NewsNation, Mace initially dodged host Chris Cuomo's question regarding replacing Graham, saying, "My focus right now is focusing on South Carolina.”
But after Coumo raised what he described as her "righteous break" from Trump over her support of the release of the Epstein files – and whether it may "be enough to ruin your chances," Mace said, "It may have ended my political career, Chris."
"You said it," Cuomo replied, shrugging his shoulders.
Former Trump ally Mace, 48, fell out with the president when she signed a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation that would compel the Department of Justice to release all of its files – unredacted except for the victims' names – on s-x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Nancy Mace Still Wants to Run For U.S. Senator
Trump ultimately signed the legislation after it passed in both chambers.
But when Mace then ran for South Carolina governor, the president opted to endorse Lt. Governor Pamela Evette over the congresswoman. Mace wound up finishing the Republican primary in last place with just 12 percent of the vote.
Despite her fallout with Trump, Mace still wants to become a U.S. senator.
Hours after Graham's untimely death was announced, Mace posted a clip of character Michael Corleone in The Godfather: Part III, captioned with the quote "Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in..."
She has already touted how she enjoys "calling out Democrats and Republicans alike" in her interview with Cuomo on July 13, saying it's "the calculation when I take votes."
'I Got My Butt Beat In The Governor's Race'
"I've loved the job, it's been an honor to serve South Carolina," the congresswoman said, before acknowledging: "I got my butt beat in the governor's race, OK?"
"So those are all things that you sort of weigh," she said.
"You know, we'll see what happens in the next couple of days. But I think it would be really important for us as a state to honor the man, the myth, and the legend," Mace continued, turning her attention back on Graham's legacy.
South Carolina Republican Governor Henry McMaster appointed Graham's younger sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to finish out his term, which expires in January.
Although she has never before held public office, the 64-year-old has been a key voice in her big brother's ear, regularly appearing in Graham's campaign ads and serving as one of his closest advisors.
She will now fill Graham's seat through January 3, while voters decide in November who will fill the position for the next six-year term.
The pick was celebrated by the president, who previously posted on his Truth Social platform his support for Nordone.
"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina," Trump posted. "This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"