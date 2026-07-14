Nancy Mace Accuses Donald Trump of 'Ending' Her Political Career Over Epstein Files Release

Appearing on NewsNation, Mace initially dodged host Chris Cuomo's question regarding replacing Graham, saying, "My focus right now is focusing on South Carolina.”

But after Coumo raised what he described as her "righteous break" from Trump over her support of the release of the Epstein files – and whether it may "be enough to ruin your chances," Mace said, "It may have ended my political career, Chris."

"You said it," Cuomo replied, shrugging his shoulders.

Former Trump ally Mace, 48, fell out with the president when she signed a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation that would compel the Department of Justice to release all of its files – unredacted except for the victims' names – on s-x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.