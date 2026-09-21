EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed for 'Plotting to Turn Washington Monument Into Weapons Tower'

Another security source added: "What is striking is how dramatically the purpose of this project appears to have evolved. It was presented primarily as a monumental addition to Washington, and now the president is talking about storing ammunition there and positioning drones and snipers around it. That inevitably changes the debate.

"There are clear parallels with the White House ballroom because national security has become an important part of the administration's defense of both projects. Critics are going to ask whether these security arguments reflect requirements that were always central to the plans or have assumed greater importance as scrutiny has increased.

"This was already an unusually sensitive location for a structure of this scale. You have major national monuments, large numbers of visitors and one of the country's busiest pieces of airspace nearby. Adding drones, ammunition and armed personnel creates another set of practical questions that planners would have to consider.

"The unanswered question is what operational requirement this is actually intended to meet. The president says the military requested the conversion, but without a fuller public explanation from the Pentagon there are inevitably going to be questions about precisely what capability is needed and why this location has been chosen.

"Opponents will argue that changing the stated function of the arch cannot simply resolve their underlying objections about authorization. The administration disputes their interpretation, so ultimately that is a legal argument that will have to be determined through the appropriate process.

"There is something highly unusual about combining the symbolism of a triumphal arch with the practical functions of a military installation. Once you introduce drones, snipers and ammunition, people will inevitably view the building differently because it is no longer being discussed purely as a monument."