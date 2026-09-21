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Home > News > The View

Sara Haines Misses 'The View' After Suffering Tragic Loss in Her Family: 'We Knew It Was Coming'

Picture of Sara Haines
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines recently opened up about losing a family member.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Sara Haines got candid about the heartbreaking reason she missed a day of work on the hit morning show, RadarOnline.com can report.

The beloved host was absent from The View on Wednesday, September 16, which she promptly addressed the following day. Sadly, her father-in-law passed away, leaving her and her loved ones to face an onslaught of difficult emotions.

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Sara Haines Reveals Why She Missed 'The View'

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Image of During a recent episode of 'The View,' Sara Haines revealed that her father-in-law passed away.
Source: MEGA

During a recent episode of 'The View,' Sara Haines revealed that her father-in-law passed away.

“I wanted to share why I was missing yesterday," she said, fighting back tears. "My father-in-law passed away."

“He’s been in hospice for a week, so we knew it was coming," Haines continued. "But I think the second that landed, it kind of allowed a load you’re carrying for so long to just … gush out.”

She went on to discuss how her husband, Max Shifrin, is faring amid all of this. According to co-host, it's been far from easy, as he and his father were incredibly close.

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Sara Haines Announces Father-In-Law's Passing

Image of According to Sara Haines, her father-in-law was in hospice for roughly a week before he passed away this week.
Source: MEGA

According to Sara Haines, her father-in-law was in hospice for roughly a week before he passed away this week.

“Max has been gone; he hasn’t seen the kids, and now he’s finally back. And we’re pouring love into him," Haines explained. "But it was the most important person in Max’s life, and I think I learned about this man on my first date because it was everything."

"It was Max’s North Star, so it’s the chapter we’re in, and we all will be a part of this club eventually," she added. "But wow, it’s brutal.”

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Sara Haines Wanted to Avoid Any Rumors

Image of Sara Haines decided to announce her father-in-law's passing on 'The View' in order to quell any rumors going around.
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines decided to announce her father-in-law's passing on 'The View' in order to quell any rumors going around.

Haines then mentioned that she wanted to share the unfortunate news with the world in order to "quell any rumors going around."

She proceeded to tease her cohost Joy Behar, who announced that she wasn't simply home sick when she missed the show.

“Joy, you’re like the queen of, ‘Well, she’s not sick, but she’s somewhere,'" she joked. "You made it sound so interesting. I almost didn’t want to ruin it with the truth.”

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Sara Haines Says She Can Use 'Levity' After Family Loss

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Image of According to Sara Haines, her father-in-law's passing has been extremely hard on her husband, Max Shifrin.
Source: MEGA

According to Sara Haines, her father-in-law's passing has been extremely hard on her husband, Max Shifrin.

“I didn’t want people to think that you were sick,” Behar noted.

“Oh, no, no, yeah," Haines responded. "I mean, heart sick, head sick, but not (regular sick).”

“You try to do something good, and that’s what you get,” Behar quipped. "No good deed goes unpunished."

“Joy, I can use the levity right now," Haines clarified. "So, keep that coming, girl.”

Haines first joined The View in 2016 and was a co-host until 2018. Two years later, she returned to the show in 2020 and has been on the panel ever since.

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