Sara Haines Misses 'The View' After Suffering Tragic Loss in Her Family: 'We Knew It Was Coming'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Sara Haines got candid about the heartbreaking reason she missed a day of work on the hit morning show, RadarOnline.com can report.
The beloved host was absent from The View on Wednesday, September 16, which she promptly addressed the following day. Sadly, her father-in-law passed away, leaving her and her loved ones to face an onslaught of difficult emotions.
Sara Haines Reveals Why She Missed 'The View'
“I wanted to share why I was missing yesterday," she said, fighting back tears. "My father-in-law passed away."
“He’s been in hospice for a week, so we knew it was coming," Haines continued. "But I think the second that landed, it kind of allowed a load you’re carrying for so long to just … gush out.”
She went on to discuss how her husband, Max Shifrin, is faring amid all of this. According to co-host, it's been far from easy, as he and his father were incredibly close.
Sara Haines Announces Father-In-Law's Passing
“Max has been gone; he hasn’t seen the kids, and now he’s finally back. And we’re pouring love into him," Haines explained. "But it was the most important person in Max’s life, and I think I learned about this man on my first date because it was everything."
"It was Max’s North Star, so it’s the chapter we’re in, and we all will be a part of this club eventually," she added. "But wow, it’s brutal.”
Sara Haines Wanted to Avoid Any Rumors
Haines then mentioned that she wanted to share the unfortunate news with the world in order to "quell any rumors going around."
She proceeded to tease her cohost Joy Behar, who announced that she wasn't simply home sick when she missed the show.
“Joy, you’re like the queen of, ‘Well, she’s not sick, but she’s somewhere,'" she joked. "You made it sound so interesting. I almost didn’t want to ruin it with the truth.”
Sara Haines Says She Can Use 'Levity' After Family Loss
“I didn’t want people to think that you were sick,” Behar noted.
“Oh, no, no, yeah," Haines responded. "I mean, heart sick, head sick, but not (regular sick).”
“You try to do something good, and that’s what you get,” Behar quipped. "No good deed goes unpunished."
“Joy, I can use the levity right now," Haines clarified. "So, keep that coming, girl.”
Haines first joined The View in 2016 and was a co-host until 2018. Two years later, she returned to the show in 2020 and has been on the panel ever since.