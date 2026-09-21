Sara Haines Misses 'The View' After Suffering Tragic Loss in Her Family: 'We Knew It Was Coming'

“I wanted to share why I was missing yesterday," she said, fighting back tears. "My father-in-law passed away."

“He’s been in hospice for a week, so we knew it was coming," Haines continued. "But I think the second that landed, it kind of allowed a load you’re carrying for so long to just … gush out.”

She went on to discuss how her husband, Max Shifrin, is faring amid all of this. According to co-host, it's been far from easy, as he and his father were incredibly close.