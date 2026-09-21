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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Fox News and 4 Other Major TV Networks Boycott White House Coverage After Trump's Controversial Media Ban

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Source: MEGA

CNN had been scheduled to provide the shared TV feed.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Fox News and the four other networks that share White House television coverage suspended pooled filming of President Trump on Monday, September 21, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the administration blocked CNN from its assigned turn in the rotation.

The decision followed Trump's Friday order barring CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. Reporters for those outlets had their credentials taken over the weekend and were turned away from the complex.

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Five Networks Refuse to Fill CNN's Slot

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Source: MEGA

Fox News, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN have suspended pooled TV coverage.

CNN had been scheduled to provide the shared television feed for Trump's trip to the United Nations General Assembly.

Fox News Media, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and CNN said in a joint statement that the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government and that no administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.

Bryan Boughton, the Fox News Washington bureau chief who chairs the television pool, told subscribers that effective Monday, the TV pool would not cover events designated as pool coverage of the president, that the White House had prevented CNN from doing its job, and that no replacement pool would be put in place.

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How the Press Pool Works

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Source: MEGA

Trump said he was barring CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.

The five networks rotate the cost and the camera work at presidential events where there is not room for every outlet. The designated crew's video is then shared with the rest of the press corps and with news organizations around the world.

Print, radio, wire reporters and still photographers were still expected to cover Monday's events.

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The Ban Took Effect Over the Weekend

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Source: MEGA

Print, radio, wire, and still-photo coverage are still expected.

On Friday, Trump said he was banning the three outlets immediately over what he called "fake news." The following morning, reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were denied entry.

CNN first joined the White House television pool after a 1981 lawsuit against the Reagan administration and the other broadcast networks. The three barred outlets are preparing to sue on First Amendment grounds.

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Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House can keep streaming its own video.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the White House is not instituting an assault on the free press and that it is instituting an assault on fake news.

The White House did not announce a substitute television pooler for the United Nations trip.

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