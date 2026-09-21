Fox News and 4 Other Major TV Networks Boycott White House Coverage After Trump's Controversial Media Ban

CNN had been scheduled to provide the shared television feed for Trump's trip to the United Nations General Assembly.

Fox News Media, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and CNN said in a joint statement that the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government and that no administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.

Bryan Boughton, the Fox News Washington bureau chief who chairs the television pool, told subscribers that effective Monday, the TV pool would not cover events designated as pool coverage of the president, that the White House had prevented CNN from doing its job, and that no replacement pool would be put in place.