Former Fox News Producer Jennifer Eckhart Dies by Suicide at 36 — 6 Years After Accusing Ex-Anchor Ed Henry of 'Sexual Assault'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart died by suicide at her Florida home, six years after she rocked the network with a bombshell lawsuit accusing former anchor Ed Henry of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
TMZ reported that Eckhart's mom found her daughter dead in the bathtub of her Hobe Sound home on Saturday, September 19, with a knife nearby. She was 36 years old.
Jennifer Eckhard Accused Ed Henry of 'Preying' Upon Her in Lawsuit
Several weeks after Fox News fired her in 2020, Eckhart hit Henry, 55, with a federal lawsuit accusing him of pressuring her to become his "s-- slave" and subjecting her to alleged "sadistic acts" in 2017 while she was restrained in handcuffs, and that ongoing sexual harassment continued in the years that followed.
The lawsuit stated, "Mr. Henry, approximately twice Ms. Eckhart’s age, preyed upon, manipulated, and groomed Ms. Eckhart starting at the young age of 24 by exerting his abuse of power over her and her career."
Henry was ousted from the network in July 2020, but fiercely denied Eckhart's allegations, maintaining that their sexual relationship had been entirely consensual.
Jennifer Eckhart's Life After Fox News
After leaving Fox News, Eckhard started the podcast Reinvented, based out of Palm Beach, in August 2021.
It focused on "sharing awe-inspiring stories and tales of reinvention from some of the world’s brightest and most thought-provoking public figures, celebrities, CEOs, athletes, business leaders, and disruptors who all share one thing in common: they threw out The Rule Book," according to her LinkedIn profile.
Eckhart's final podcast episode was released on March 26, featuring former Palm Beach prosecutor Dave Aronberg as her guest.
It marked Eckhart's first episode after a six-month hiatus following an interview with Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer in November 2025. Before that, she had taken another six-month break following a June 2025 episode featuring conservative activist and actor Kevin Sorbo.
Jennifer Eckhart Helped Fellow Trauma Survivors
Most recently, Ekchart founded and directed the non-profit organization The Reinvented Project in June 2024.
According to her LinkedIn profile, the NGO supported "trauma survivors via animal-assisted healing and strategic collaborations with leading mental health professionals and U.S. veteran organizations."
Eckhart still listed her seven years at Fox News on her profile, in which she oversaw Fox Business Channel's Countdown to the Closing Bell as the lead producer, as well as on-air appearances as a personality on shows such as Your World with Neil Cavuto.
Jennifer Eckhard Settled Her Lawsuit Against Ed Henry in 2025
Eckhart settled her lawsuit with Henry in June 2025 on the eve of the case going to trial. But her legal war was far from finished, as her case was headed to the Second Circuit as she sought to overturn the dismissal of her claims against Fox News, which she originally sued alongside Henry before a federal judge ruled the network had not been sufficiently alerted to her allegations.
The independent journalist addressed her important role in a powerful September 2025 Instagram post, hinting at what she had been through at Fox News.
"Having worked at the highest echelons of corporate media, I’ve witnessed firsthand what occurs behind the wizard’s curtain. The narratives engineered, the truths omitted, and the stories carefully curated for public consumption. It is a sobering reminder that what we are told is not always what is. That is why independent journalism matters," she wrote.
Eckhart continued, "As someone with a platform and a loud microphone, I feel a responsibility to do my part — however small — in restoring civility to our fractured world. Because free speech, truth, and accountability matter when the world feels as though it’s on fire."
She vowed, "I know what happens behind the curtain — and I refuse to play along."