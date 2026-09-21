Former Fox News Producer Jennifer Eckhart Dies by Suicide at 36 — 6 Years After Accusing Ex-Anchor Ed Henry of 'Sexual Assault'

Eckhart settled her lawsuit with Henry in June 2025 on the eve of the case going to trial. But her legal war was far from finished, as her case was headed to the Second Circuit as she sought to overturn the dismissal of her claims against Fox News, which she originally sued alongside Henry before a federal judge ruled the network had not been sufficiently alerted to her allegations.

The independent journalist addressed her important role in a powerful September 2025 Instagram post, hinting at what she had been through at Fox News.

"Having worked at the highest echelons of corporate media, I’ve witnessed firsthand what occurs behind the wizard’s curtain. The narratives engineered, the truths omitted, and the stories carefully curated for public consumption. It is a sobering reminder that what we are told is not always what is. That is why independent journalism matters," she wrote.

Eckhart continued, "As someone with a platform and a loud microphone, I feel a responsibility to do my part — however small — in restoring civility to our fractured world. Because free speech, truth, and accountability matter when the world feels as though it’s on fire."

She vowed, "I know what happens behind the curtain — and I refuse to play along."