EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber Revealed Addiction Battle on Podcast Before His Shocking Death

It was confirmed on Monday, September 21, the model son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber had passed away at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles .

Presley Gerber revealed the painful extent of his battle with addiction in some of his final social media posts and on a podcast before his death at age 27 , telling followers he had finally confronted what he had been "running from," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Presley Gerber was open about his addiction battle before his passing.

No cause of death has been released, and an autopsy has yet to be completed. Presley had increasingly spoken publicly about substance abuse and his mental health.

A representative for his loved ones said: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

In March, Presley posted an Instagram video showing him preparing to undergo what he described as an "ibogaine flood dose" – an experimental treatment involving a naturally occurring psychedelic that has been investigated for treating addiction.

He wrote: "Quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this."