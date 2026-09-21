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Home > Exclusives > Presley Gerber
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EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber Revealed Addiction Battle on Podcast Before His Shocking Death

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA; @studio22/youtube

The 27-year-old was open about his troubles on the 'Studio 22' podcast.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber revealed the painful extent of his battle with addiction in some of his final social media posts and on a podcast before his death at age 27, telling followers he had finally confronted what he had been "running from," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It was confirmed on Monday, September 21, the model son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber had passed away at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles.

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'I Was Absolutely Terrified'

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Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was open about his addiction battle before his passing.

No cause of death has been released, and an autopsy has yet to be completed. Presley had increasingly spoken publicly about substance abuse and his mental health.

A representative for his loved ones said: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

In March, Presley posted an Instagram video showing him preparing to undergo what he described as an "ibogaine flood dose" – an experimental treatment involving a naturally occurring psychedelic that has been investigated for treating addiction.

He wrote: "Quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this."

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Mom Cindy Crawford Brands Presley Gerber a 'Warrior'

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: @studio22/youtube

Presley Gerber also discussed his mental health during an appearance on 'Studio 22' podcast.

"Helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there, but that's life sometimes," Presley added.

He said his mantra during the experience was "love yourself," adding: "letting go of control didn't come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it."

Presley continued: "I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself. We shall see."

Presley said he was "praying" it would be the last time he had to return to rehabilitation and thanked the "incredible" team helping him.

Crawford responded publicly to her son's post, writing: "You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!"

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Presley Gerber Talks Mental Health

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

The model's death was announced on September 21.

His sister, model and actor Kaia Gerber, wrote: "That's my brother. I am so d--- proud."

Born in California in 1999, Presley followed his mother into modeling, signing with IMG Models at 15 before making his runway debut for Moschino the following year.

His career included work with Celine, Calvin Klein, Dolce&Gabbana and Pepsi.

In recent years, Presley increasingly discussed his experiences with substance abuse and mental health, including through an Instagram series called Mental Health Mondays.

During a 2023 appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, Gerber said: "(Mental health) is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It's a 24/7 job, and there's so much to it."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Cindy Crawford, Presley Gerber

EXCLUSIVE: How Cindy Crawford Called Son Presley a 'Warrior' Before His Death Aged 27

Photo of Rande Gerber, Presley Gerber

EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Poignant Tribute to Dad Before His Death Revealed

Kaia Gerber Discusses Brother's Struggles

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Photo of Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber recently spoke about her brother Presley's struggles before his death.

Presley, who was arrested for driving under the influence in 2019, later disclosed that he experienced "night terrors" and "panic attacks."

He also said he was taking buprenorphine, which is used to treat pain and opioid use disorder.

Presley said: "Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now."

Kaia recently told Vogue how her brother's struggles affected their family.

She said: "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone, and trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."

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