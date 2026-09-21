Dakota Johnson’s Pals Fear 'Immature' Machine Gun Kelly Romance Will End in Heartbreak — as Actress Struggles to Find Her 'Soulmate'

The source went on to mention MGK's past relationship with Megan Fox, which came to an end in 2024. Rumors that the Emo Girl performer cheated on the Jennifer's Body star swirled following the split, but remain unconfirmed.

"If he wanted to be a husband, he would've married Megan Fox a while ago," the insider argued.

"He has kids and has been in serious relationships before, but he's not set on married life. He enjoys being free-spirited and is very dedicated to his music and career, which makes it difficult to have a serious commitment."