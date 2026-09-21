Dakota Johnson’s Pals Fear 'Immature' Machine Gun Kelly Romance Will End in Heartbreak — as Actress Struggles to Find Her 'Soulmate'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Dakota Johnson appears to have a new romance brewing, but her circle isn't exactly thrilled, RadarOnline.com can report.
A source spoke with the Daily Mail about the 50 Shades of Grey actress' rumored fling with Machine Gun Kelly, claiming that her friends are not on board as they see the singer as an "immature playboy."
Friends Question Dakota Johnson's Love Life
"Friends fear MGK might not be the one," the insider claimed. "She's looking for something serious, and she knows within a few weeks whether or not they are her future husband. She's a hopeless romantic and really wants to settle down and get married, have kids."
"It's been hard for her to find her soulmate ever since her engagement with Chris Martin ended," the source added.
Machine Gun Kelly's Past With Machine Gun Kelly
The source went on to mention MGK's past relationship with Megan Fox, which came to an end in 2024. Rumors that the Emo Girl performer cheated on the Jennifer's Body star swirled following the split, but remain unconfirmed.
"If he wanted to be a husband, he would've married Megan Fox a while ago," the insider argued.
"He has kids and has been in serious relationships before, but he's not set on married life. He enjoys being free-spirited and is very dedicated to his music and career, which makes it difficult to have a serious commitment."
Dakota Johnson's Exes Exposed
As for Johnson, she was in an on-and-off relationship with the Coldplay frontman from 2017 to 2025. Reportedly, their 13-year age gap and differences over having children led to their breakup.
She also recently dated singer Role Model for less than a year.
Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly's Rumored Romance
Rumors of a spark between Johnson and MGK began to swirl after a night out in New York City earlier this month. The duo was seen leaving Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment together and heading to a restaurant in the same SUV.
Johnson opted to keep her lips sealed about the supposed fling in her Vogue cover story, though she did jokingly mention “know[ing] a lot of musicians.”
Of dating musicians in general, movie star said, “They like me. I don’t know what to say. And I like them.”