Trump Administration Accused of 'Covering Up' True Number of U.S. War Dead as Bombshell Leak Exposes Alleged Undercount

On Friday, September 18, The Washington Post reported that a public tally of the deaths was short by at least four.

Five officials told the outlet that there have been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than the 18 deaths shown in the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System. A sixth official said 23 service members have died since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

One source said not every undisclosed death was caused directly by the fighting, but that the additional losses involved U.S. personnel who were in the region while hostilities were underway.