Gavin Newsom Accused of 'Messing with Kamala Harris' Head' After California Gov Claims He Won't Run for Prez If She Does
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Gavin Newsom says he would step aside from a potential 2028 presidential bid for former Vice President Kamala Harris, but his media tour around Southern states tells a different story, Radar Online has learned.
Whether Newsom ultimately runs or sits out the Democratic primary, his second term as governor of California is coming to an end, and his recent political activity suggests he is preparing for a future that requires a national audience.
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The Daily Mail reported that Newsom’s pledge to defer to Harris has raised questions among Democratic strategists about whether the move is as straightforward as it appears. A former Harris adviser told the outlet, "I think he's messing with her, getting in her head.
Another Democratic strategist said the pledge could create a "him vs. her" dynamic and potentially isolate Harris from donors.
Newsom has already stepped into the national spotlight through his political tour of the South. He traveled through Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina on his "Take It Back" tour, with South Carolina receiving the most attention because it is scheduled to host the first Democratic presidential primary of the 2028 cycle.
The San Francisco Chronicle described the trip as a test run for a potential presidential campaign. Newsom held multiple events in South Carolina, appeared on PBS and other media platforms, and met with Democratic figures as he tested his message outside California. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a powerful South Carolina Democrat, also met with Newsom and later said he felt "good about his chances."
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Newsom has also acknowledged that a primary fight against Harris could hurt both candidates because they share voters, supporters, and donors. Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper, Newsom called a potential contest between the two Californians "mutual assured destruction."
As Radar previously reported, Newsom has expressed interest in a presidential bid while leaving his 2028 plans open.
Harris has also not announced whether she will run again after losing the 2024 presidential election to Republican Donald Trump.
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The Daily Mail also reported that some Democrats believe Newsom could benefit politically from appearing deferential to Harris. One strategist told the outlet that if Harris does not run, Newsom could receive credit with Black voters for stepping aside and potentially gain Harris’ endorsement.
Meanwhile, Harris has continued to signal that she is considering another presidential campaign.
Harris' recent appearances and focus on South Carolina, where Black voters make up a large portion of the Democratic primary electorate.