Gavin Newsom Accused of 'Messing with Kamala Harris' Head' After California Gov Claims He Won't Run for Prez If She Does

The Daily Mail reported that Newsom’s pledge to defer to Harris has raised questions among Democratic strategists about whether the move is as straightforward as it appears. A former Harris adviser told the outlet, "I think he's messing with her, getting in her head.

Another Democratic strategist said the pledge could create a "him vs. her" dynamic and potentially isolate Harris from donors.

Newsom has already stepped into the national spotlight through his political tour of the South. He traveled through Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina on his "Take It Back" tour, with South Carolina receiving the most attention because it is scheduled to host the first Democratic presidential primary of the 2028 cycle.

The San Francisco Chronicle described the trip as a test run for a potential presidential campaign. Newsom held multiple events in South Carolina, appeared on PBS and other media platforms, and met with Democratic figures as he tested his message outside California. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a powerful South Carolina Democrat, also met with Newsom and later said he felt "good about his chances."