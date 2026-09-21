Kate Gosselin's Estranged Son Collin Takes Swipe at Mom With 5-Word Message Ahead of 'Therapeutic' Memoir Release

“It was just so healing to be able to look at a picture of myself and be like, ‘That’s what I’m doing it for,’ and then think about all the millions of children who go through what I went through — getting thrown into the industry against their will,” he explained.

Collin was on reality TV from the time he was born to when he was 12 years old, appearing on the series Jon & Kate Plus 8 along with its continuation, Kate Plus 8.

“There’s a big voice in my story that will never die, that flame in me will never die,” Collin said. “This book is going to expose a lot. … Children deserve to be protected, and that’s what you can expect from my story.”