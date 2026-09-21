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Home > News > Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin's Estranged Son Collin Takes Swipe at Mom With 5-Word Message Ahead of 'Therapeutic' Memoir Release

Collin Gosselin is currently preparing to release his highly anticipated memoir.
Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1 / INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin is currently preparing to release his highly anticipated memoir.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

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Collin Gosselin is apparently unbothered by what his mother Kate might think of his upcoming memoir, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood is set to hit shelves on October 13. During a Special Forces red carpet event last week, the 22-year-old former TV star discussed his book's release.

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Collin Gosselin Discusses New Memoir

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Image of Collin Gosselin is currently preparing to release a new memoir.
Source: @collingosselin1 / INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin is currently preparing to release a new memoir.

When asked by Page Six if he had a message for Kate if she happened to read the memoir, he made his feelings crystal clear.

“Well, if she does, ‘Hey, Mom!'” he said lightheartedly. "Hope you enjoy."

Collin went on to spill more about the book, describing the writing process as "therapeutic."

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Collin Gosselin Gets Candid About Reality TV

Image of According to Collin Gosselin, writing his upcoming memoir was therapeutic.
Source: @collingosselin1 / INSTAGRAM

According to Collin Gosselin, writing his upcoming memoir was therapeutic.

“It was just so healing to be able to look at a picture of myself and be like, ‘That’s what I’m doing it for,’ and then think about all the millions of children who go through what I went through — getting thrown into the industry against their will,” he explained.

Collin was on reality TV from the time he was born to when he was 12 years old, appearing on the series Jon & Kate Plus 8 along with its continuation, Kate Plus 8.

“There’s a big voice in my story that will never die, that flame in me will never die,” Collin said. “This book is going to expose a lot. … Children deserve to be protected, and that’s what you can expect from my story.”

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Collin Gosselin Talks 'Special Forces'

Collin Gosselin's memoir, 'In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,' hits shelves on October 13.
Source: @collingosselin1 / INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin's memoir, 'In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,' hits shelves on October 13.

“We’re putting it all out there, let’s just say that.”

On the carpet, Collin also opened up about competing on season 5 of Special Forces. He noted that while his mother did appear briefly on the show, his experience was about him.

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Collin Gosselin Says Mom Kate 'Stole' Childhood

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Image of Collin Gosselin feels as though his mother, Kate, 'robbed' him of parts of his childhood.
Source: @collingosselin1 / INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin feels as though his mother, Kate, 'robbed' him of parts of his childhood.

“I’m an adult now, and there’s enough of my life that my mom took from me, and (my) childhood that my mom took from me and (my) childhood that she robbed from me, and this isn’t about her — it’s about me,” he emphasized. “It’s about growth. It’s about the amazing people I’ve met, and the amazing journey and adventure that we went on.”

Season 5 of Special Forces premieres on FOX on September 24. The cast includes various other celebrities, including Candace Cameron Bure and Oliver Hudson.

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