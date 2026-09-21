Scott Jennings Calls Out Critics Who Doubted He Talked With Mitch McConnell After Mysterious Hospitalization — As 84-Year-Old Makes Surprise Return to Capitol Hill

Caroline Sunshine, a former Disney Channel actress and ex-Trump White House spokesperson, challenged Jennings in August during an episode of CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

They discussed the Iran war and conflicting assessments about Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Jennings asked Sunshine, “Do you not believe the president’s son-in-law and his envoy?” referring to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Sunshine then shifted the conversation to Jennings’ previous claims that he had spoken with McConnell.

“I don’t believe you had a phone call with Mitch McConnell, I’ll tell you that,” Sunshine said. “I don’t believe you had a 20-minute phone call with Mitch McConnell, and I don’t think a lot of people do, either.”

Jennings pushed back, accusing Sunshine of sounding like “a garden-variety conspiracy theorist,” according to CNN’s transcript, per The Daily Beast.