Carrot Top Suffered a Suspected Overdose Before He Was Hospitalized Following Alleged Suicide Attempt in Las Vegas
Sept. 21 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Comedian Carrot Top reportedly suffered a suspected overdose involving prescription pills before he was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital following an alleged suicide attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking new detail emerged days after the 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalized following an emergency at his Las Vegas home.
Suspected Overdose
According to TMZ, a representative for the Clark County Fire Department said emergency crews responded to Thompson's residence at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday after receiving a call concerning a 61-year-old man who was "not alert."
A City of Las Vegas ambulance and a private ambulance reportedly responded to the scene.
Thompson's condition was unknown at the time emergency personnel arrived, according to the outlet, and he was ultimately transported to a hospital by the private ambulance.
Sources familiar with the investigation told TMZ that Thompson had taken prescription medication before suffering what authorities suspected was an overdose.
Emergency Response
The development provides new information surrounding the medical emergency that sent the longtime Las Vegas performer to the hospital Friday.
TMZ previously reported Thompson had allegedly attempted suicide that day before being rushed to a local medical facility.
Police were also photographed outside the comedian's Las Vegas residence following the incident.
The health scare immediately impacted Thompson's long-running Las Vegas residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
Hospitalized in Las Vegas
His Friday night performance was canceled following his hospitalization, with his scheduled Saturday show later being called off as he continued to receive medical care. His Monday night performance was also canceled while Thompson remained hospitalized.
Despite the alarming circumstances surrounding his hospitalization, Thompson's representative later provided an encouraging update on his condition.
The comedian's rep said Sunday that Thompson remained hospitalized and under close medical supervision but was awake, breathing without assistance, and continuing to improve. He was also said to be surrounded by family and loved ones as he recovered.
TMZ reported Thompson had even begun joking with members of the medical staff caring for him and had been able to read messages of support sent by fans.
Legal Troubles
The hospitalization came during a turbulent period for the veteran entertainer, who has recently been embroiled in legal disputes that have generated headlines.
As Radar previously reported, Thompson has recently been hit with separate sexual misconduct allegations, including claims involving an accuser who said he was underage at the time, allegations his side has disputed.
Thompson has been one of the most recognizable performers on the Las Vegas Strip for decades, becoming known for his signature bright red hair, elaborate props and high-energy comedy routines. It remains unclear when Thompson will be released from the hospital or when he will be medically cleared to return to the stage.
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