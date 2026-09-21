Carrot Top Suffered a Suspected Overdose Before He Was Hospitalized Following Alleged Suicide Attempt in Las Vegas

The shocking new detail emerged days after the 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalized following an emergency at his Las Vegas home.

Comedian Carrot Top reportedly suffered a suspected overdose involving prescription pills before he was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital following an alleged suicide attempt , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to TMZ, a representative for the Clark County Fire Department said emergency crews responded to Thompson's residence at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday after receiving a call concerning a 61-year-old man who was "not alert."

A City of Las Vegas ambulance and a private ambulance reportedly responded to the scene.

Thompson's condition was unknown at the time emergency personnel arrived, according to the outlet, and he was ultimately transported to a hospital by the private ambulance.

Sources familiar with the investigation told TMZ that Thompson had taken prescription medication before suffering what authorities suspected was an overdose.