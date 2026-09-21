'We Aren't a Serious Country': Pentagon Faces Backlash After Welcoming Controversial YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul to 'Meet With Warriors'

YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul's Pentagon visit to address service members has been torn apart by critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with the controversial brothers on September 17, toured the facilities, met with servicemen, and spoke at the press briefing room, drawing a wave of backlash.

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Pentagon Blasted for Jake and Logan Paul Visit

Source: @DEPTOFWAR/x The brothers met with Pete Hegseth during their tour.

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The Department of Defense released a video on social media of the pair dressed in suits as they arrived at the facilities. They gave speeches to the members of the military who joined them. One person wrote on X, "This administration is a f--king joke." Another added, "This is such an embarrassment. This is why so many are ashamed of what these dumbasses are turning our country into. I don’t even have anything funny to say about this. It’s depressing." A third said, "It's going to be epic watching you all get ousted."

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Rep. Adam Kinzinger Disses Administration

Source: @DEPTOFWAR/x Rep. Adam Kinzinger claimed the country is totally unserious.

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Their presence at the Pentagon didn't just stir anger among private citizens. Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger weighed in, saying, “We aren’t a serious country at the moment.” Billy Binion, a reporter for Reason, penned, "It should insult every taxpayer that the people leading the 'Department of War' appear more interested in soaking up culture war battles while we’re involved in an actual war abroad. It is so painfully unserious." Journalist Molly Jong-Fast noted, "Laser focused on everything but what the government is actually supposed to do."

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Logan Paul Calls Experience a 'Privilege'

Source: @DEPTOFWAR/x Logan Paul praised the military members' commitment.

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The Department of Defense shared the brothers' address to the members of the military. From behind the podium, Logan said, "We just got the pleasure and the privilege of getting a tour of the Pentagon, and what a cool experience. "You see all the men and women here who are serving this great nation. I don't think there's any greater commitment to sacrifice than those who are willing to live, die, and fight for their countries, so I think it's you guys who etch your names in history as you fight for and allow us in this country to have that freedom where we can prosper and be happy and be the great nation that we are, so a deep personal thank you from myself, my brother, and all of our fellow Americans."

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Jake Paul 'Blessed' to Be Born in America

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Source: @DEPTOFWAR/x Jake Paul stressed that each individual mattered.