Meghan Markle Accused of 'Hating' King Charles After Appearing to Give Sly Nod to Charles Spencer's Explosive New Book
Sept. 21 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was ripped by critics who accused her of "hating" her father-in-law, King Charles III, after the Duchess seemingly sent a major signal of support to one of the monarch's most outspoken opponents — the late Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spencer, 62, lobbed a series of incendiary claims against the monarch over how he allegedly responded to ex-wife Diana's 1997 death in a Paris car crash in his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
Meghan Marke Used Swan Emoji in Her As Ever Pantry Post
Markle has not prominently featured swans in her social media posts before, making it all the more eyebrow-raising when she suddenly slipped an emoji of the elegant waterfowl into an otherwise generic post plugging her As Ever pantry products.
"All your pantry favorites, bundled together 🦢Made for stocking up, sharing, and savoring at home," she wrote in the caption with the swan emoji.
The accompanying photo didn't include anything that had to do with a swan, showing several shelves displaying Marke's As Ever fruit spreads, teas, and honeys.
Although it's unclear why she chose it, some critics theorized that it was a show of support for Spencer's explosive new book, which is highly critical not only of Charles, but also of how the former actress's husband, Prince Harry, was treated by the royal family in the aftermath of his mother's death.
'She Has Just Guaranteed the Loss of Titles'
Critics on Reddit and X quickly caught on to Markle's alleged swan signal.
"Everything she does is intentional. She's wicked," one user groaned.
"It’s the placing of the swan with the word together that makes you think they’re in cahoots together," a second person speculated about Harry, 42, and Markle supposedly working with Spencer.
"Cowardly. Too scared to come out in public and 'use her voice' to say she believes and supports Spencer. A lousy emoji, half-a---d, as ever!" a third Redditor jeered, while a fourth claimed Markle allegedly "Hates the King."
"Not even subtle. She has just guaranteed the loss of titles," a fifth person wrote.
Meanwhile, a sixth claimed, "They have nothing left but the 'Diana was treated badly by the Monarchy, Charles specifically' narrative. And by William supporting his father, they are making him look like he’s a bad guy."
Charles Spencer Claimed Monarch Was 'Giddily Elated' Over Diana's Death
Spencer dropped one of his most bombshell claims in the book when he alleged then-Prince Charles sneered, "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough," in the immediate aftermath of Diana's death.
In another passage from Swan Song, the 9th Earl Spencer wrote about the night of Diana's death.
"The phone rang constantly. Prince Charles caught me as I crossed the landing upstairs," the excerpt read. "Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time."
Buckingham Palace fired back in a statement that read: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."
Charles Spencer Was Highly Sympathetic to Prince Harry
Spencer was also highly sympathetic to Harry in the book. He shared how he felt it was cruel to have the young prince, who was then nearly 13 years old, walk behind his mother's coffin along with his 15-year-old brother, Prince William, in Diana's 1997 funeral procession.
He shared how "tiny, and slight, and bereft, Harry looked" next to his "more self-possessed, handsome and dignified" older brother.
"My chief memory of that train journey is of being concerned at the lack of obvious care for Harry, as he decompressed from the ghastliness of the morning," Spencer recalled.
Spencer also seemingly blamed the royals for Harry's behavior later in life, writing: "He needed Diana’s hugs, of course, and they would forever be denied him. But instead of calm and nurture, he was allowed to spin out of control."