Meghan Markle Accused of 'Hating' King Charles After Appearing to Give Sly Nod to Charles Spencer's Explosive New Book

Markle has not prominently featured swans in her social media posts before, making it all the more eyebrow-raising when she suddenly slipped an emoji of the elegant waterfowl into an otherwise generic post plugging her As Ever pantry products.

"All your pantry favorites, bundled together 🦢Made for stocking up, sharing, and savoring at home," she wrote in the caption with the swan emoji.

The accompanying photo didn't include anything that had to do with a swan, showing several shelves displaying Marke's As Ever fruit spreads, teas, and honeys.

Although it's unclear why she chose it, some critics theorized that it was a show of support for Spencer's explosive new book, which is highly critical not only of Charles, but also of how the former actress's husband, Prince Harry, was treated by the royal family in the aftermath of his mother's death.