Mitch McConnell Breaks Silence Behind Closed Doors as GOP Senator Reveals 'Classic Mitch' Conversation After 92-Day Absence
Sept. 19 2026, Updated 12:31 p.m. ET
Mitch McConnell is back in the Senate after missing 92 days, but the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican has largely avoided the cameras since returning to Capitol Hill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sen. Thom Tillis said he spoke with McConnell on Thursday and described the exchange as "classic Mitch."
Mitch McConnell Returns After 92-Day Absence
McConnell returned to the Capitol on Monday, September 14, marking his first Senate appearance in nearly three months.
He arrived in a wheelchair and cast his first vote since June before briefly addressing reporters, according to The Daily Beast.
McConnell joked about having avoided questions during his absence and said it was “time to get back to work."
He has since appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday and Thursday but has continued to keep a low profile around reporters.
On Thursday, Tillis said he had a brief conversation with McConnell.
"I spent 20 seconds asking him how he's doing, and he goes right into preserving the filibuster, and who we have to look ahead to do it as we leave, and Ukraine," Tillis told USA Today.
Tillis called the conversation "great" and described it as "classic Mitch."
Health Struggles Started With a Fall
McConnell's lengthy absence began after he fell at his Washington, D.C., home on June 14 and was briefly unconscious.
He was hospitalized and later revealed that he had also developed pneumonia during his recovery.
In a July statement, McConnell said, "My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital."
The senator spent nearly a month in the hospital before moving to a rehabilitation facility, where he continued physical therapy.
His office announced on August 6 that he had been released from rehabilitation and would continue recovering at home.
Mitch McConnell Draws Attention During Farm Bill Meeting
McConnell's return has also drawn attention during Senate business.
At a Farm Bill committee meeting on Wednesday, he sat quietly for much of the proceedings before his name was called for a vote.
His name was reportedly called twice before he cast his vote with a hoarse "aye."
Sen. John Hoeven, who was seated beside him, leaned toward McConnell around the time of the vote.
Hoeven later told USA Today that he was not correcting McConnell and said he himself was unsure whether lawmakers were taking a procedural vote or voting the bill out of committee.
"He voted, and he voted correctly," Hoeven said to USA Today. "He was there. He was present. He got it right."
Mitch McConnell Keeps Away From Cameras
Since returning, McConnell has generally declined to answer questions from reporters.
He has, however, acknowledged cameras and journalists with gestures, including a thumbs-up and peace sign.
His return comes as he prepares to finish his current Senate term.
McConnell announced he would not seek reelection and is expected to leave the Senate when his term ends in January 2027.