Mitch McConnell Breaks Silence Behind Closed Doors as GOP Senator Reveals 'Classic Mitch' Conversation After 92-Day Absence

McConnell returned to the Capitol on Monday, September 14, marking his first Senate appearance in nearly three months.

He arrived in a wheelchair and cast his first vote since June before briefly addressing reporters, according to The Daily Beast.

McConnell joked about having avoided questions during his absence and said it was “time to get back to work."

He has since appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday and Thursday but has continued to keep a low profile around reporters.

On Thursday, Tillis said he had a brief conversation with McConnell.

"I spent 20 seconds asking him how he's doing, and he goes right into preserving the filibuster, and who we have to look ahead to do it as we leave, and Ukraine," Tillis told USA Today.

Tillis called the conversation "great" and described it as "classic Mitch."