EXCLUSIVE: Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Missed Key Queen Elizabeth Tribute

The sisters have maintained relatively low profiles amid scrutiny surrounding their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and mother Sarah Ferguson, also 66, and had already made alternative plans around Easter.

A royal source told us: "Beatrice and Eugenie had an enormously close and loving relationship with their grandmother, and marking her 100th birthday was deeply important to both of them. Their decision not to attend shouldn't be seen as them distancing themselves from her memory or from the wider royal family. If anything, the thinking behind it was quite the opposite.

"They were very conscious that this was supposed to be a celebration of the late Queen's life, her extraordinary reign and everything she represented to the country. They didn't want their presence to risk shifting the focus away from that.

"Both sisters are also realistic about the level of scrutiny surrounding their family at present. They knew that if they appeared at one of the principal public events, there would inevitably be questions and headlines about Andrew and Sarah, regardless of what Beatrice and Eugenie themselves said or did.

"That would have put them in an incredibly difficult position. They could have turned up simply wanting to honor their grandmother and nevertheless found themselves becoming part of a completely different story about their parents. Neither sister wanted that controversy attached to such a significant anniversary.