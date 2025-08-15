Twisting the Knife? Kate Gosselin Brags About Her Kids' Strong Bonds Days After Estranged Son Collin Penned Heartbreaking Message To His Siblings
Kate Gosselin seems to have snubbed her estranged son, Collin Gosselin, while gushing to fans about how much his sextuplet siblings "all get along" and the joy it brings her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The subtle shade came less than a week after Collin publicly spoke out about how he still cries over missing his siblings and is still devastated about not being able to grow up alongside them after being sent to live in a mental institution.
'They Get Along Really Great'
Kate, 50, shared a TikTok video about life as an empty nester while sewing a button on Collin's brother Joel's suit jacket on Friday, August 15.
The former TLC star discussed the anxiety she felt when her 24-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, went off to college in New York.
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star then revealed how her "little kids" go to college closer to home, referring to sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah. Kate shared how they are still able to come home on weekends, making their college years seem less "final."
"The most wonderful thing is when the kids come home for the holidays and they're all catching up because they live in different places or go to different colleges," the reality star explained, before driving it home how much a house full of Collin's siblings is filled with so much love and joy.
"So, I get to listen to them catching up and be a part of that. We cook big meals together. I love hearing their laughter. They get along really great, and it's really wonderful," Kate gushed.
Kate and Hannah Gosselin Remain Close
While sextuplet Hannah opted to move in with dad Jon Gosselin during her high school years, Kate revealed the two are still close, leaving Collin the only child not in her good graces.
“Hannah just called me and helped me get an Amazon list together of all the things that I have mentioned and people keep asking me for, so guess what? It’s on my TikTok profile thing now,” Kate gleefully shared in a Thursday, August 14, TikTok video. “I know! I’m really excited, because I was asking her for help. She’s really good.”
Their mother-daughter relationship had been shrouded in mystery, as Hannah doesn't share any content about her family life on social media.
“I didn’t even know Hannah still spoke to you,” one stunned follower wrote, to which Kate cheerily wrote back, “Yep! Always has! Don’t believe what you hear out there, constantly being shoved down your throat."
Collin Gosselin 'Knows Why' He's Left Out in the Cold
The Kate Plus 8 star's only mention of Colin on her TikTok so far was a cryptic reference to her son.
A fan commented in one of Kate's posts with a screengrab of the former Marine trainee's heartbreaking TikTok message about being separated from his siblings.
She replied, "He knows why,” with a teary emoji, seeming to hint that Collin has the answer to why he's in his lonely situation apart from his brothers and sisters.
Meghan Markle is 'So Unhygienic': 'Diva Duchess' Mocked as a Bug is Spotted Crawling on Cookies in Posed Video to Promote Struggling Lifestyle Brand
'The Tears I've Shed'
Collin joined TikTok two weeks after his mom, and shared a photo from his childhood along with his seven siblings in happier times.
"Born to be a team, us against the world...," he wrote on the picture, while in a second snapshot, while the pressure-washing entrepreneur was seen driving alone, with the words: "Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives would have looked like."
"Forced apart, pitted against each other," Collin wrote in the caption. "I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys."
Kate sent Collin to live in a mental health institution when he was a preteen in 2016 after alleged behavioral issues at home. Jon got him out two years later and was granted sole custody of his son. Collin went on to accuse his mother of abuse in Vice's 2023 docuseries, Dark Side of the 2000.
The Dancing With the Stars alum responded to his allegations by saying Collin was placed in a facility "for the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being," adding she was "left with no choice."
Kate shared in the sad update, "His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us."