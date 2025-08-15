Twisting the Knife? Kate Gosselin Brags About Her Kids' Strong Bonds Days After Estranged Son Collin Penned Heartbreaking Message To His Siblings

Kate, 50, shared a TikTok video about life as an empty nester while sewing a button on Collin's brother Joel's suit jacket on Friday, August 15.

The former TLC star discussed the anxiety she felt when her 24-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, went off to college in New York.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star then revealed how her "little kids" go to college closer to home, referring to sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah. Kate shared how they are still able to come home on weekends, making their college years seem less "final."

"The most wonderful thing is when the kids come home for the holidays and they're all catching up because they live in different places or go to different colleges," the reality star explained, before driving it home how much a house full of Collin's siblings is filled with so much love and joy.

"So, I get to listen to them catching up and be a part of that. We cook big meals together. I love hearing their laughter. They get along really great, and it's really wonderful," Kate gushed.