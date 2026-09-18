Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Reveals Why He Voted Guilty — and Claims Others Tried to Sway His Decision During Deliberations Before Mistrial

Jurors spent more than six days deliberating over whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the January 2023 deaths of her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

The 12-person jury consisted of nine women and three men. In the end, 11 of them united to find the 36-year-old "not guilty by reason of insanity," while Desronvil deemed her guilty.

The panel reportedly told the court three times that it could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained split 11-1, before the judge said he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial.

After the dramatic trial, several jurors came forward to bash Desronvil and his "stubbornness," until the 48-year-old finally stepped out of the shadows to explain his reasoning.

"I didn't have any doubts," he said in a statement provided to NewsNation. "As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present.

"Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she [Clancy] knew exactly what she was doing and planned."