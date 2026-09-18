Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Reveals Why He Voted Guilty — and Claims Others Tried to Sway His Decision During Deliberations Before Mistrial
Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial has come forward to defend his decision to vote the Massachusetts mother guilty of murdering her three young children, RadarOnline.com can report.
Clancy's case was declared a mistrial when Michael P. Desronvil refused to budge on his conclusion – and he has now fired back at claims he had "doubts" that should have factored into his decision.
Michael Desrovil 'Never Doubted' Lindsay Clancy's Guilt
Jurors spent more than six days deliberating over whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the January 2023 deaths of her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.
The 12-person jury consisted of nine women and three men. In the end, 11 of them united to find the 36-year-old "not guilty by reason of insanity," while Desronvil deemed her guilty.
The panel reportedly told the court three times that it could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained split 11-1, before the judge said he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial.
After the dramatic trial, several jurors came forward to bash Desronvil and his "stubbornness," until the 48-year-old finally stepped out of the shadows to explain his reasoning.
"I didn't have any doubts," he said in a statement provided to NewsNation. "As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present.
"Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she [Clancy] knew exactly what she was doing and planned."
Michael Desrovil Fellow Jurors Tell a Different Story
That's different from Nick Dargie's recollection of the deliberations.
Dargie, one of the three men on the 12-person jury, admitted "several" jurors were initially leaning toward a guilty verdict, but the panel ultimately conceded they had too many questions and too much doubt to convict.
And Dargie said that included Desronvil.
"It was definitely frustrating," Dargie, who was juror number 10, told ABC News. "Mainly when he explicitly said, 'I don't know if the prosecution or the defense proved their case.'"
Jury foreperson Roni Carlson told NBC 10 Boston that Desronvil "admitted he had reasonable doubt" but allegedly refused to tell the other jurors why, and instead voted to convict.
Michael Desrovil Has Faced Death Threats Since His Holdout
Desrovil's refusal to budge has kicked off angry and sometimes violent reactions from Clancy's supporters, who, since the end of the trial, have been targeting the devout Christian and his family.
The Bridgewater father comes from a large family of Haitian immigrants who moved to the US and settled in Massachusetts in 1982.
But a deeper dive into his past revealed Desrovil was accused of domestic violence in 2021 after his then-13-year-old nephew allegedly told police that he saw the man grab his then-wife by the throat and throw her into a dresser.
The charge was later dismissed after his former wife reportedly stopped pursuing the case because she was concerned that testifying could result in her losing custody of their daughter.
Michael Desrovil Lawyers Up
Since the mistrial, Desrovil had his address and phone number doxxed and has received death threats, leading him to lawyer up himself.
His new attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, a leading defamation lawyer who previously served as legal counsel for Donald Trump, described him as "a devoted father and man of God" as he asked for prayers for his client's safety.
"This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States of America as the greatest country in the world; cherishes our sacred Constitution as the pinnacle of human liberty; and supports our amazing leader, President Donald J. Trump, as a fellow defender of common-sense, liberty, and sanity," Paltzik said in a statement.
The lawyer said Desrovil is currently "safe and sound" at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England.
"Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond," he continued. "In the meantime, though, he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him."