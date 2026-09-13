Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Offers 'Asylum' to Lindsay Clancy Trial Holdout Juror After NBC Reveals Domestic Violence Allegations

According to NBC10 Boston, the juror was charged in 2021 after his then-13-year-old nephew allegedly told police that he saw the man grab his then-wife by the throat and throw her into a dresser.

The charge was later dismissed. His former wife reportedly stopped pursuing the case because she was concerned that testifying could result in her losing custody of their daughter.

The same nephew later sought a restraining order against the juror in 2025. He alleged that the man pushed him to the ground and punched him in the face multiple times.

The report also raised questions about the juror's answers during the selection process.

Massachusetts jury questionnaires reportedly ask prospective jurors whether they have been arrested, charged with a crime, or served with a court order.