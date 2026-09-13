Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Offers 'Asylum' to Lindsay Clancy Trial Holdout Juror After NBC Reveals Domestic Violence Allegations
Sept. 13 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending the lone holdout juror from Lindsay Clancy's murder trial after NBC reported that the man has faced domestic violence allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
DeSantis criticized the report and offered to provide the juror with "asylum" in Florida if he is facing harassment following the mistrial.
Ron DeSantis Defends Holdout Juror
On Friday, September 11, DeSantis responded to a report from NBC10 Boston that detailed the juror's legal history.
"A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media," the governor wrote on X.
"If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I'm sure he’d be welcomed and appreciated," he added.
The comments came after the outlet reported that the juror had previously been accused of domestic violence and is currently subject to a restraining order.
Juror Had Previous Legal Issues
According to NBC10 Boston, the juror was charged in 2021 after his then-13-year-old nephew allegedly told police that he saw the man grab his then-wife by the throat and throw her into a dresser.
The charge was later dismissed. His former wife reportedly stopped pursuing the case because she was concerned that testifying could result in her losing custody of their daughter.
The same nephew later sought a restraining order against the juror in 2025. He alleged that the man pushed him to the ground and punched him in the face multiple times.
The report also raised questions about the juror's answers during the selection process.
Massachusetts jury questionnaires reportedly ask prospective jurors whether they have been arrested, charged with a crime, or served with a court order.
Lindsey Clancy Jury Remained Deadlocked
The report surfaced shortly after Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Clancy's case on September 4.
Jurors had spent more than six days deliberating over whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the January 2023 deaths of her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.
The 12-person jury consisted of nine women and three men.
The panel reportedly told the judge three times that it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict and remained split 11-1.
Clancy pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility in connection with the deaths of her children.
Prosecutors Could Retry Lindsay Clancy
Prosecutors alleged that Clancy intentionally strangled her children at the family's Duxbury, Massachusetts, home before jumping from a second-story window in an apparent suicide attempt.
Her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, argued that Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis and had been overmedicated when the killings occurred.
Prosecutors have not said whether they will retry the case, and a follow-up hearing is scheduled for September 29.