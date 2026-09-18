JD Vance Heavily Mocked by Critics as Veep Appears to Beg Voters to Give GOP 'Another Chance' as Midterms Near

Vance said there was "a lot of good" the Trump administration has done, saying there has been "success at the border'' and "bigly" cut taxes.

"Give us another chance or give us another couple of years to continue to work on the amazing things that we’ve been doing for the past two years," he added.

As the clip made rounds across social media, many critics slammed Vance's request.

"'Give us another chance' is the most mind-boggling midterm pitch I’ve ever heard in my life,'' Senator Brain Schatz wrote on X.

Oversight Dems chimed in: "Republicans couldn't deliver on lowering costs, draining the swamp, or releasing all the Epstein Files, so they went home early. Now their pitch is 'give us another chance."'

Mike Levin joined the conversation, writing: "The first two years gave us war and tariffs. No thanks!''