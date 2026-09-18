JD Vance Heavily Mocked by Critics as Veep Appears to Beg Voters to Give GOP 'Another Chance' as Midterms Near
Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Vice President JD Vance is facing backlash after a video of him begging voters to give the GOP another chance went viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veep made the remarks during a live interview with the All-In podcast, when he was asked what message he wanted to share with voters before the midterm elections.
A Viral Moment
Vance said there was "a lot of good" the Trump administration has done, saying there has been "success at the border'' and "bigly" cut taxes.
"Give us another chance or give us another couple of years to continue to work on the amazing things that we’ve been doing for the past two years," he added.
As the clip made rounds across social media, many critics slammed Vance's request.
"'Give us another chance' is the most mind-boggling midterm pitch I’ve ever heard in my life,'' Senator Brain Schatz wrote on X.
Oversight Dems chimed in: "Republicans couldn't deliver on lowering costs, draining the swamp, or releasing all the Epstein Files, so they went home early. Now their pitch is 'give us another chance."'
Mike Levin joined the conversation, writing: "The first two years gave us war and tariffs. No thanks!''
J.D. Vance Challenged on Iran War
During his sit-down on the All-In podcast, co-host Jason Calacanis challenged Vance on several key political issues, including the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Vance said that Trump wanted to stay out of "foreign entanglements,'' but he was also "committed'' to not letting Iran have nuclear power.
"Despite the fact that we did accomplish a substantial destruction, not just of their nuclear program but also of the Iranian military, we have seen the Iranians shooting at commercial shipping, even in the midst of peace negotiations. And I think the president has actually done the responsible thing here, which is to try to ensure world energy markets, despite Iranian terrorism, continued to get that flow of oil and gas,'' the vice president stated.
He said that the alternative would be telling the Middle East that they're on their own, which he said would cause an "worldwide energy crisis, so long as the Iranians keep on shooting at shipping.''
J.D. Vance Pressed on Inflation
Vance was also questioned about inflation.
"You promised you would get inflation under control. You haven't been able to get inflation under control; (it's) still 3-4 percent this year. It's not looking good,'' Calacanis told the vice president.
Vance agreed that inflation is still too high, sitting at 3.5 percent, but alleged that the Trump administration has made "substantial progress'' since taking office.
"Rome was not built in a day,'' he remarked.
Sinking Approval Ratings
According to polls reported by the New York Times, the president's approval ratings have continued to dip over time.
As of September 17, presidential approval sits at around 38-41 percent, while 59-61 percent of voters disapprove.