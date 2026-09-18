Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Heavily Mocked by Critics as Veep Appears to Beg Voters to Give GOP 'Another Chance' as Midterms Near

J.D. Vance was criticized for a viral moment.
Source: MEGA

JD Vance was criticized for a viral moment.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vice President JD Vance is facing backlash after a video of him begging voters to give the GOP another chance went viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The veep made the remarks during a live interview with the All-In podcast, when he was asked what message he wanted to share with voters before the midterm elections.

Article continues below advertisement

A Viral Moment

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A clip of J.D. Vance asking for 'another chance' went viral.
Source: MEGA

A clip of Vance asking for 'another chance' went viral.

Vance said there was "a lot of good" the Trump administration has done, saying there has been "success at the border'' and "bigly" cut taxes.

"Give us another chance or give us another couple of years to continue to work on the amazing things that we’ve been doing for the past two years," he added.

As the clip made rounds across social media, many critics slammed Vance's request.

"'Give us another chance' is the most mind-boggling midterm pitch I’ve ever heard in my life,'' Senator Brain Schatz wrote on X.

Oversight Dems chimed in: "Republicans couldn't deliver on lowering costs, draining the swamp, or releasing all the Epstein Files, so they went home early. Now their pitch is 'give us another chance."'

Mike Levin joined the conversation, writing: "The first two years gave us war and tariffs. No thanks!''

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Challenged on Iran War

J.D. Vance was grilled on hot-button issues in politics the 'All-In' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Vance was grilled on hot-button issues in politics the 'All-In' podcast.

During his sit-down on the All-In podcast, co-host Jason Calacanis challenged Vance on several key political issues, including the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Vance said that Trump wanted to stay out of "foreign entanglements,'' but he was also "committed'' to not letting Iran have nuclear power.

"Despite the fact that we did accomplish a substantial destruction, not just of their nuclear program but also of the Iranian military, we have seen the Iranians shooting at commercial shipping, even in the midst of peace negotiations. And I think the president has actually done the responsible thing here, which is to try to ensure world energy markets, despite Iranian terrorism, continued to get that flow of oil and gas,'' the vice president stated.

He said that the alternative would be telling the Middle East that they're on their own, which he said would cause an "worldwide energy crisis, so long as the Iranians keep on shooting at shipping.''

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Pressed on Inflation

JD Vance was asked about inflation on the 'All-In' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Vance was asked about inflation on the 'All-In' podcast.

Vance was also questioned about inflation.

"You promised you would get inflation under control. You haven't been able to get inflation under control; (it's) still 3-4 percent this year. It's not looking good,'' Calacanis told the vice president.

Vance agreed that inflation is still too high, sitting at 3.5 percent, but alleged that the Trump administration has made "substantial progress'' since taking office.

"Rome was not built in a day,'' he remarked.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split image of Maria Shriver and Donald Trump

Maria Shriver Goes Off on 'Small-Minded and Narcissistic' Trump After Prez Shuts Down Kennedy Center Over Lack of His Name on Building

President Donald Trump,Natalie Harp

EXCLUSIVE: Trump and Aide Natalie Harp Hit With Second Federal Lawsuit Over $100K Truth Social Access in Growing Court War

Sinking Approval Ratings

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Approval ratings reveal voters' thoughts on the president.
Source: MEGA

Approval ratings reveal voters' thoughts on the president.

According to polls reported by the New York Times, the president's approval ratings have continued to dip over time.

As of September 17, presidential approval sits at around 38-41 percent, while 59-61 percent of voters disapprove.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.