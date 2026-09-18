'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn's Daughters and Alleged Mistress Set to Testify Against Him at Wife’s Murder Trial

At around 2:30 a.m. on February 16, Tipp City police received a call from a frantic Caleb.

"Somebody broke into my home and killed my wife," Caleb cried to the dispatcher. "She’s got two shots, two and a half, blood everywhere. Oh my God. Oh my God.''

He also said he wasn't sure if the burglar was still there at the time of the call.

When cops arrived, they found Ashley lying in her bed with two gunshot wounds to the head. While searching the property, they found that the garage's side door was open.

Authorities also saw the center console in Caleb's truck, where he told them that he kept his handgun, was open, according to an affidavit.

Additionally, cops noted the garage's side door had a fridge in front of it that "would've had to be pushed to open the door.''

Despite Caleb alleging his wife was murdered by a burglar, he was arrested three days later.

He faces 11 charges, which include murder, tampering with evidence, witness intimidation, felonious assault, and aggravated murder.

Their daughters are now being raised by Ashley's parents.