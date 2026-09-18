'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn's Daughters and Alleged Mistress Set to Testify Against Him at Wife’s Murder Trial
Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
The former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn's two daughters, ages 10 and 12, and his alleged mistress will testify in the murder trial that began September 17, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A jury has officially been seated for the trial of the former singing competition show contestant – who is accused of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn.
Caleb Arrested Days After Wife's Murder
At around 2:30 a.m. on February 16, Tipp City police received a call from a frantic Caleb.
"Somebody broke into my home and killed my wife," Caleb cried to the dispatcher. "She’s got two shots, two and a half, blood everywhere. Oh my God. Oh my God.''
He also said he wasn't sure if the burglar was still there at the time of the call.
When cops arrived, they found Ashley lying in her bed with two gunshot wounds to the head. While searching the property, they found that the garage's side door was open.
Authorities also saw the center console in Caleb's truck, where he told them that he kept his handgun, was open, according to an affidavit.
Additionally, cops noted the garage's side door had a fridge in front of it that "would've had to be pushed to open the door.''
Despite Caleb alleging his wife was murdered by a burglar, he was arrested three days later.
He faces 11 charges, which include murder, tampering with evidence, witness intimidation, felonious assault, and aggravated murder.
Their daughters are now being raised by Ashley's parents.
Caleb Praised Wife Before Her Death
Prior to Ashley's death, she worked as a substitute teacher and volleyball coach. Caleb, meanwhile, was a worship pastor.
The pair met at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the late 2000's. In 2010, they moved to Tipp City, Ohio, Ashley's hometown, and got married.
Three years later, Caleb appeared on American Idol.
During his Road to Hollywood interview discussing why he auditioned, he said, "Maybe my wife kind of nudged me a little bit.''
"I love the Lord, I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. I love her,'' Flynn went on to say.
Caleb was eliminated before the live shows.
Caleb Flynn's Alleged Fair
Despite Flynn's declarations of love for his wife, he was allegedly having an affair with a fellow worship leader.
Two days after he was arrested, the woman suddenly resigned from her job at the church.
It is unclear if this is the same alleged mistress who will testify in Caleb's trial.
Flynn’s Lawyer ‘Looking Forward’ to Trial
If Flynn is found guilty of aggravated murder, he may spend the rest of his life behind bars.
But the worship pastor's lawyer, Patrick Mulligan, appears confident in his client's chances.
"We're looking forward to trying the case," Mulligan told CNN. "We’ve been waiting for this."
Cameras and audio recordings won't be allowed in the courtroom – but reporters will be present and are allowed to report on what happens.