Nick Reiner Wants $325,000 Inheritance Left by His Famous Grandfather to Hire Top Lawyer and Fight Murder Charges

Court documents obtained by TMZ show Nick's legal team is claiming California's Slayer Statute — a law which prevents people profiting from their own crime — does not apply to the money Carl left him because Nick is not accused of causing his grandfather's death.

According to the filing, a substantial portion of the funds currently held in Nick's trust came from Carl's estate plan, which included similar distributions to his other grandchildren.

Nick's lawyers say at least $325,000 was transferred into his trust account at JPMorgan Chase in December 2024, a year before Nick allegedly murdered his parents.

They claim other distributions from Carl's estate may have also been deposited into the trust, though it's not yet clear how much money came from his grandfather or why it was placed there instead of being given directly to Nick.