Nick Reiner Wants $325,000 Inheritance Left by His Famous Grandfather to Hire Top Lawyer and Fight Murder Charges
Sept. 23 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner is demanding access to hundreds of thousands of dollars from his trust fund to pay for his legal defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His lawyers have argued that he should be entitled to $325,000, as the sum came from his famous grandfather, Carl Reiner.
Legendary Comedian Left Nick Six-Figure Cash Boost
Court documents obtained by TMZ show Nick's legal team is claiming California's Slayer Statute — a law which prevents people profiting from their own crime — does not apply to the money Carl left him because Nick is not accused of causing his grandfather's death.
According to the filing, a substantial portion of the funds currently held in Nick's trust came from Carl's estate plan, which included similar distributions to his other grandchildren.
Nick's lawyers say at least $325,000 was transferred into his trust account at JPMorgan Chase in December 2024, a year before Nick allegedly murdered his parents.
They claim other distributions from Carl's estate may have also been deposited into the trust, though it's not yet clear how much money came from his grandfather or why it was placed there instead of being given directly to Nick.
Funding High-Powered Lawyer
Nick's legal team says money inherited from Carl did not come from or through Nick's parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, and should therefore be separated from the rest of the trust money and released to him.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Nick is allegedly eying up money from his inheritance to pay for a high-powered lawyer as he awaits trial for his parents' murder.
The 33-year-old was indicted by a grand jury in August in the killings of his parents at the couple's Los Angeles home last year. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty against Nick.
Avoiding Death Penalty
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is apparently abandoning capital punishment due to his slain parents' opposition to the death penalty, TMZ reports.
And Radar has learned that's a sentiment shared by Nick's brother and sister as well. The siblings have urged the public to show restraint for their brother, who has a history of mental health and addiction problems.
The emotional response and support of older brother Jake, 35, and younger sister Romy, 28, could go a long way toward sparing Nick's life if he is found guilty of his parents' deaths.
"Their compassion can affect several stages of the process, including the jury verdict," Jim Williams, personal injury attorney and lead partner at Burnett & Williams in Virginia, told Radar. "It can also have an effect on the victim impact statement, which affects the proceeding. It’s probably most effective regarding future release and parole hearings."
California has not executed a felon since 2006, and Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium halting the practice altogether.
However, Nick remains charged with two counts of first-degree murder with additional special circumstances allegations of multiple murders and lying in wait, plus the special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon.
He could end up receiving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Nick has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles since his arrest on December 15.