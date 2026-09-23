EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg's Agent Describes Securing HBO Deal for 'Entourage' After Threatening to Axe Writer — 'I'm Not in the Mood for a No'
Sept. 23 2026, Updated 9:06 a.m. ET
Mark Wahlberg's Entourage almost didn't make it off the ground – but his top talent agent managed to secure a lucrative HBO deal.
In Ari Emanuel's memoir, Roll the Calls, the talent agent described his hardball approach to business. On the day he sold Wahlberg's idea, he certainly wasn't in the mood for any funny business and was willing to risk the writer's job if needed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mark Wahlberg's 'Entourage' Almost Didn't Get a Deal
Emanuel arranged a meeting for his client and Steve Levinson with the studio to pitch the now-famous television show based on Wahlberg's life. The show was all about "their misadventures in Hollywood," and Emanuel worried it was a "half-baked" idea.
Nonetheless, he pursued the opportunity and met up with his client on pitch day. Except, there was another person there, too – writer Doug Ellin.
Emanuel's faith was not immediately in Ellin, and he was willing to cut him if it meant striking a deal.
Ellin's agent was an individual who Emanuel felt wronged him during the early days of his career, Jeff Jacobs. The unexpected run-in with his old rival left Emanuel in a sour mood going into the meeting.
Ari Emanuel Described His Negotiation Style
Emanuel also sensed the meeting was going downhill when Ellin took "twenty-page pitch out of his overstuffed satchel" while his agent droned on.
"I see the faces of the HBO people hardening," Emanuel described. "And I think – Oh h--- no."
The agent described interrupting the pitch hoping to "save" the group "a lot of time." He summarized the show concept before putting down the writer. "If it sucks, we’ll get another guy to write it. But the idea’s a winner because Mark Wahlberg – okay?" he said.
Emanuel's candor earned him a private room with the HBO executive, who ushered the other members of the meeting out. However, Emanuel kept his negotiation skills about him, telling the surprised executives, "I'm not in the mood to hear no today ... I'm not kidding, guys, I cam here for a yes, I'm leaving with a yes."
Ultimately, he secured the contract much to Wahlberg's joy.
Doug Ellin Went on to Write All 8 Seasons
The writer, Emanuel, recalled nearly ruining it, though, and offered to send a sample script.
Emanuel recalled saying, "I just said they bought it. Would you like me to get them to unbuy it so you can send them your little sample?"
Ellin ultimately wrote most of the show's eight seasons.
He was accompanied by writers Rob Weiss and Ally Musika. Entourage was released in 2004 and concluded in 2011.
The show was nominated for 26 Primetime Emmy Awards and secured six wins. Plus, it received 14 Golden Globe Award nominations.
Emanuel Backed Wahlberg in Weinstein Feud
Emanuel was Wahlberg's agent during the early days of the actor's career, too. He recalled one particular project, The Yards, which ultimately received a poor reception.
"We all have high hopes for this film, especially Wahlberg, who’s still looking to break through," Emanuel described before shifting the blame for the movie's failure onto producer Harvey Weinstein.
He claimed Weinstein became overinvolved in the editing process, even pushing for a happy ending. While Weinstein claimed test audiences preferred the happier ending, critics found the movie fell flat.
While they were invited to the Cannes Film Festival, Wahlberg still held a grudge.
Emanuel recollected Wahlberg getting even by buying $10,000 bottles of wine at the hotel and charging them to Weinstein's bill.
The talent agent stood by Wahlberg's side, defending his client from the producer's later anger.