EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg's Agent Describes Securing HBO Deal for 'Entourage' After Threatening to Axe Writer — 'I'm Not in the Mood for a No'

In Ari Emanuel's memoir , Roll the Calls, the talent agent described his hardball approach to business. On the day he sold Wahlberg's idea, he certainly wasn't in the mood for any funny business and was willing to risk the writer's job if needed , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mark Wahlberg 's Entourage almost didn't make it off the ground – but his top talent agent managed to secure a lucrative HBO deal.

Wahlberg based the show off of his misadventures in Hollywood.

Emanuel arranged a meeting for his client and Steve Levinson with the studio to pitch the now-famous television show based on Wahlberg's life. The show was all about "their misadventures in Hollywood," and Emanuel worried it was a "half-baked" idea.

Nonetheless, he pursued the opportunity and met up with his client on pitch day. Except, there was another person there, too – writer Doug Ellin.

Emanuel's faith was not immediately in Ellin, and he was willing to cut him if it meant striking a deal.

Ellin's agent was an individual who Emanuel felt wronged him during the early days of his career, Jeff Jacobs. The unexpected run-in with his old rival left Emanuel in a sour mood going into the meeting.