EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel 'Faces Fresh Questions Over His Future at ABC'

However, ABC's swift denial did not announce a new contract for Jimmy beyond his current deal, which runs through May 2027.

"In other words," said a source, "he's a dead man walking. His days could be numbered."

Or not.

Another source insists ABC "absolutely" wants Kimmel to re-up when his contract expires. "Jimmy is the one who hasn't decided," added the source.

Kimmel has stirred up a lot of controversy in recent years, famously clashing with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for Kimmel's firing.

He also made polarizing comments in 2025 about the political fallout from the killing of conservative Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.