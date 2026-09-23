EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel 'Faces Fresh Questions Over His Future at ABC'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
On Sept. 8, news broke that Jimmy Kimmel's long-running ABC late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, would be coming to an end in 2027, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But then hours later, ABC denied Kimmel, 58, is out, calling news of his departure "inaccurate," adding, "Any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative."
Kimmel’s Future at ABC Remains Uncertain
However, ABC's swift denial did not announce a new contract for Jimmy beyond his current deal, which runs through May 2027.
"In other words," said a source, "he's a dead man walking. His days could be numbered."
Or not.
Another source insists ABC "absolutely" wants Kimmel to re-up when his contract expires. "Jimmy is the one who hasn't decided," added the source.
Kimmel has stirred up a lot of controversy in recent years, famously clashing with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for Kimmel's firing.
He also made polarizing comments in 2025 about the political fallout from the killing of conservative Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.
Kimmel Suspension Sparks First Amendment Legal Battle
ABC temporarily suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!, only for Kimmel to return days later.
The suspension even helped ignite a legal war, with Disney and ABC eventually suing the FCC and accusing the agency of violating the network's First Amendment rights.
The case is ongoing.