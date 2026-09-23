EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres 'Envious of Rosie O'Donnell Return'

Rosie O'Donnell knocked it out of the park during her guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her old rival Ellen DeGeneres looked on with envy while fretting over her own prospects.

A source close to DeGeneres' L.A.-based team said: "It's fair to say that Rosie's run on Jimmy Kimmel Live! silenced the haters and won Rosie a generation of new fans. Critics loved it, and the initial ratings were truly impressive. None of this sits well with Ellen, because she's always been bothered by Rosie's blunt, East Coast approach to doing a talk show. Ellen's own show was a hit, she believes, because it never indulged in the sharp-elbowed insult comedy that is still Rosie's trademark. But Rosie really showed everybody how it's done."