EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres 'Envious of Rosie O'Donnell Return'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell knocked it out of the park during her guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her old rival Ellen DeGeneres looked on with envy while fretting over her own prospects.
A source close to DeGeneres' L.A.-based team said: "It's fair to say that Rosie's run on Jimmy Kimmel Live! silenced the haters and won Rosie a generation of new fans. Critics loved it, and the initial ratings were truly impressive. None of this sits well with Ellen, because she's always been bothered by Rosie's blunt, East Coast approach to doing a talk show. Ellen's own show was a hit, she believes, because it never indulged in the sharp-elbowed insult comedy that is still Rosie's trademark. But Rosie really showed everybody how it's done."
Ellen Has Turned Down Comeback Offers
DeGeneres ended her daytime talk show in 2022 after nearly two decades despite denying accusations from staffers that she fostered a toxic workplace environment.
The insider wonders if O'Donnell's success will push DeGeneres back into the chatfest arena in a bid to prove her dominance.
However, the source confided: "Ellen doesn't want to be a podcaster or go the Conan O'Brien route, where she hosts a very stripped-down show. She's continually turned down those offers in the last four years.
"But Ellen is dying to be the center of attention again, and for now, she's funneling her energy into her next Pixar movie."
Ellen Plans Tell-All Interviews Ahead of Film Return
The animated flick, set in the Finding Nemo universe, is due to come out in 2028.
The insider added: "Ellen has pledged to do the rounds and give tell-all interviews to whoever will have her.
"She has enough sense to know that she has to be disciplined about her public profile until that film comes out because the halo effect from its financial success should be profound."
Rosie’s Success Puts Pressure on Ellen
Meanwhile, entertainment insiders expect O'Donnell to ink a new gabfest deal – either on TV or with a big audio provider like SiriusXM or Spotify.
The insider predicted: "Ellen's going to have to swallow a lot more glowing Rosie-centric headlines before she makes her own official return to the international spotlight."