EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand 'Rallying Around Barry Manilow Amid Illness'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Barry Manilow's fellow Brooklyn buddy Barbra Streisand is supporting him 24/7 as he struggles to mount a comeback amid his cancer ordeal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Their rock-solid friendship stems from growing up in the same Brooklyn neighborhood, and insiders reveal Streisand's devoted to boosting his morale.
Barbra Helps Barry Through Health Battle
"Barbra and Barry have always had a playful, fun friendship thanks to their similar senses of humor. They share a million inside jokes and Barbra is a master at making Barry laugh," said a source.
"But Barry's serious health problems have changed the nature of the friendship a bit. Now Barbra is doing her best to keep his spirits up with nonstop text messages and voicemails.
"Over the past 15 or so years, they've both lost a lot of friends and they're determined to be there for one another right to the end."
The beloved Copacabana crooner, 83, had a cancerous spot on his left lung removed in December, followed by a battle with pneumonia and a nearly month-long hospital stay.
Barbra Backs Barry’s Decision to Take Break
After cutting short a show in Kentucky, Manilow also cut about 40 minutes of a concert at the Westgate Las Vegas on Aug. 20 and canceled two more concerts there "due to technical and vocal problems." Now, the Can't Smile Without You hitmaker has announced he's "going to take a quick break."
"It's upsetting for everybody that Barry has to cancel performances, but it's the right thing to do and Barbra is backing him up," said the source.
Barry Calls Barbra His ‘Rock’
She said: "She's reminding him that she's seen plenty of her friends get through worse than the challenges Barry has faced. As tough as it's been for Barry, this really doesn't feel like the end of the line. He can get through this with somebody like Barbra in his corner.
"People criticize Barbra for being self-absorbed or too much of a perfectionist, but Barry knows Barbra is an incredibly loving person who stops in her tracks to help a friend in need.
"He's the first one to say that she's been a rock for him for most of his adult life."