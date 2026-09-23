EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand 'Rallying Around Barry Manilow Amid Illness'

Their rock-solid friendship stems from growing up in the same Brooklyn neighborhood, and insiders reveal Streisand's devoted to boosting his morale.

Barry Manilow 's fellow Brooklyn buddy Barbra Streisand is supporting him 24/7 as he struggles to mount a comeback amid his cancer ordeal , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Barbra and Barry have always had a playful, fun friendship thanks to their similar senses of humor. They share a million inside jokes and Barbra is a master at making Barry laugh," said a source.

"But Barry's serious health problems have changed the nature of the friendship a bit. Now Barbra is doing her best to keep his spirits up with nonstop text messages and voicemails.

"Over the past 15 or so years, they've both lost a lot of friends and they're determined to be there for one another right to the end."

The beloved Copacabana crooner, 83, had a cancerous spot on his left lung removed in December, followed by a battle with pneumonia and a nearly month-long hospital stay.