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Home > News > Presley Gerber

George Clooney's Heartbreaking Advice to Presley Gerber Before Troubled Nepo Baby's Sudden Death Revealed — They Would Spend 'Hours' Talking

picture of George Clooney and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

George Clooney spoke in depth to tragic Presley Gerber before the 27-year-old's sudden death.

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Sept. 23 2026, Updated 6:45 a.m. ET

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George Clooney reportedly gave Presley Gerber assurances he would always be there for him before the model's tragic death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 65, was in regular contact with Presley, whom he often referred to as "Uncle George" due to his close friendship with the 27-year-old's father, Rande Gerber.

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'George Would Do Anything To Help Rande's Family

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picture of rande gerber, cindy crawford and presley gerber
Source: MEGA

Clooney is close pals with Presley's parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

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And a close to the Ocean's Eleven actor told The Daily Mail the pair would "spend hours talking."

An insider explained: "George is the nicest guy in the world and would do anything to help Rande's family."

Clooney co-founded tequila company Casamigos with Rande and his wife Cindy Crawford, his longtime pals.

The insider continued: "Especially after Presley got a DUI (in 2018), George would advise, 'Don't do that, it's not smart. Be careful.'

"More recently, George shared loving notes like, 'I am here for you,' that kind of stuff."

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Star Would Always Say To Presley 'Stay Clean'

picture of presley gerber
Source: MEGA

Clooney encouraged Presley to stay off drugs.

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Another source close to Clooney's wife, Amal, told how Clooney and Presley were "close", adding: "Presley was more than just a friend’' kid. They had a bond."

An insider close to Clooney said that his message to Presley was always, "stay clean," given "his own experiences with substances."

"He was never addicted, but he tried it and he knows about the attraction to drugs, so he could talk openly with Presley about this and Presley could relate," the insider said.

Presley’s death came as a "major shock" to Clooney, with another insider revealing: "George is sick over this because Rande is his best friend and everyone felt for Presley.

"There is no anger or shame, just deep sadness. Presley had a real problem with depression and anxiety.

"No one can fault him for that. Presley was living a nightmare."

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'He Really Loved Presley'

picture of george clooney
Source: MEGA

Clooney shared a deep bond with Presley.

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A separate insider said: "George wears his heart on his sleeve, and he really, really loved Presley.

"He knew Presley had his struggles, so while you can’t say something like this was completely unimaginable, that doesn’t make it any less shocking or devastating.

"It was an incredibly painful and unwanted surprise."

RadarOnline.com previously reported Presley went into cardiac arrest following a reported overdose, according to emergency radio transmissions from first responders who raced to save his life.

He was later pronounced dead at the rehab facility in a residential neighborhood of Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, September 20.

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picture of presley gerber.
Source: MEGA

Presley died of an expected overdose.

Santa Monica PD's dispatch received a call at 9:35 am for a cardiac arrest, while another transmission told first responders they were responding to an "overdose," but Presley was dead by the time they arrived.

The department released a statement on Monday, September 21, that they "are investigating the death as a suspected overdose."

"At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing."

Authorities stressed they remain in “the early stages of investigating” Presley’s death and warned that “limited information is currently available.”

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