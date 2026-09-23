George Clooney's Heartbreaking Advice to Presley Gerber Before Troubled Nepo Baby's Sudden Death Revealed — They Would Spend 'Hours' Talking

Another source close to Clooney's wife, Amal, told how Clooney and Presley were "close", adding: "Presley was more than just a friend’' kid. They had a bond."

An insider close to Clooney said that his message to Presley was always, "stay clean," given "his own experiences with substances."

"He was never addicted, but he tried it and he knows about the attraction to drugs, so he could talk openly with Presley about this and Presley could relate," the insider said.

Presley’s death came as a "major shock" to Clooney, with another insider revealing: "George is sick over this because Rande is his best friend and everyone felt for Presley.

"There is no anger or shame, just deep sadness. Presley had a real problem with depression and anxiety.

"No one can fault him for that. Presley was living a nightmare."