EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis Faces Fresh Custody Battle With Derek Thomas
Sept. 23 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Rumer Willis' brutal custody fight with ex Derek Richard Thomas is getting even uglier as he accuses her of blocking his access to their daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, Team Willis is terrified he'll go scorched earth and pen a tell-all if the case goes to trial.
Rumer’s Custody Battle Raises Family Fears
The former couple, who were together from 2020 to 2024, welcomed baby Louetta in 2023. They've been locked in a court battle since July 2025, when Thomas, 30, first filed for custody and visitation.
"Derek clearly has no intention of going away quietly, and that's causing a huge amount of anxiety for Rumer and her family," an insider said. "They'd much rather find a solution behind closed doors because if they end up in court, it's bound to expose things they would rather not have out there."
Thomas had recently filed to have supervised visits ended, which had been ordered by a court for a short period of time in June. But Willis, 38, asked a judge to continue the monitored visits, claiming her musician ex has repeatedly violated court orders and exercised dangerous judgment around their toddler daughter.
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge agreed, ruling visits will remain supervised for the time being.
Thomas Could Spill Willis Family Secrets
Thomas's lawyer Mike Kretzmer has denied Willis' accusations and said it will be proven in the upcoming hearings and trial that she has conducted "an unwarranted smear campaign" against Thomas.
Now Thomas may be motivated to take revenge by spilling all the family's secrets in an exposé, the source claimed, adding: "It's not lost on anyone that Derek could make a lot of money for some sort of tell-all. He wasn't some casual boyfriend, he was her partner and she shared almost everything about her life with him."
Rumer ‘Incredibly Upset’ Over Custody Battle
Kretzmer denies his client is seeking revenge or planning a tell-all, and told RadarOnline.com: "Mr. Thomas is not interested in a public battle with Ms. Willis," adding so would "cause damage and harm to their daughter now and in the future."
"Rumer is incredibly upset by everything that's happening, and having to worry about this becoming an even bigger public spectacle is the last thing she needs," the source said.
"But if she does have to face him in court, she will have her mom and sisters behind her all the way."