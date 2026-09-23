EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis Faces Fresh Custody Battle With Derek Thomas

The former couple, who were together from 2020 to 2024, welcomed baby Louetta in 2023. They've been locked in a court battle since July 2025, when Thomas, 30, first filed for custody and visitation.

"Derek clearly has no intention of going away quietly, and that's causing a huge amount of anxiety for Rumer and her family," an insider said. "They'd much rather find a solution behind closed doors because if they end up in court, it's bound to expose things they would rather not have out there."

Thomas had recently filed to have supervised visits ended, which had been ordered by a court for a short period of time in June. But Willis, 38, asked a judge to continue the monitored visits, claiming her musician ex has repeatedly violated court orders and exercised dangerous judgment around their toddler daughter.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge agreed, ruling visits will remain supervised for the time being.