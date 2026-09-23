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EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Cruel Comments Over Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne hits back at cruel comments over her weight loss and addresses criticism of her appearance.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne hits back at cruel comments over her weight loss and addresses criticism of her appearance.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Emotionally battered and physically worn Kelly Osbourne is still strong enough to take on the body-shamers that have pummeled her over her recent drastic weight loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down. I don't understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it's not," she said, adding, "So to all those people, f--k off."

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Kelly Blames Weight Loss on Grief

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Kelly Osbourne linked her weight loss to grief following her father Ozzy Osbourne's death.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kelly Osbourne linked her weight loss to grief following her father Ozzy Osbourne's death.

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The former reality star says her wraithlike appearance is the result of the grief that has consumed her since the tragic death of her father, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, at 76 in July 2025.

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life," Kelly, 41, added.

Her appearance raised concerns at the Brit Awards last winter, leading to widespread speculation that the 5-foot-1 star had dropped to as little as 75 pounds.

Ever since, Kelly said she has endured an endless barrage of unwelcome comments about her weight and appearance in the wake of his passing and fired back at the many "grown women" who have criticized her.

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Kelly Slams ‘Insane’ Focus on Her Weight

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Sharon Osbourne defended Kelly against body-shaming in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sharon Osbourne defended Kelly against body-shaming in an interview with Piers Morgan.

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"What do you expect me to look like right now?" she said. "The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying should be more than enough, and I should be commended for that."

The comments spiked once again after an appearance in early September in London and now Kelly says she cannot believe that with all of the problems she has endured over her career, the vast majority of public comments have centered on her weight.

"I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic ... I've been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible – but I got more s--- for being fat than I did for anything else. It's insane," she insisted.

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Kelly Says She’s ‘Getting a Lot Better’

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Looking ahead, Kelly said she is getting better and has all the help she needs.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Looking ahead, Kelly said she is getting better and has all the help she needs.

Her comments were backed up by her mom, Sharon [Osbourne], who told Piers Morgan, "She's right. She can't eat right now. [Online hate] is a shield for people who are unhappy."

Kelly is now focusing on her health and said: "I'm getting a lot better. I've got all the help I need. I'm grateful for the support I have in my life."

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