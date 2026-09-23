EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Cruel Comments Over Weight Loss

The former reality star says her wraithlike appearance is the result of the grief that has consumed her since the tragic death of her father, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, at 76 in July 2025.

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life," Kelly, 41, added.

Her appearance raised concerns at the Brit Awards last winter, leading to widespread speculation that the 5-foot-1 star had dropped to as little as 75 pounds.

Ever since, Kelly said she has endured an endless barrage of unwelcome comments about her weight and appearance in the wake of his passing and fired back at the many "grown women" who have criticized her.