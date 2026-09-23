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Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Manager Files Restraining Order Against Icon's Fired Security Chief Nephew Over Alleged Threats of Violence and Destroying Aunt's Legacy

picture of Bryan Seaver and dolly parton
Source: @DOLLYPARTON;INSTAGRAM/MEGA

Dolly Parton's fired security chief nephew Bryan Seaver is alleged to have made threats of violance against her manager, sparking a restraining order being granted against him.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 6:01 a.m. ET

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Dolly Parton's manager has reportedly taken out a restraining order against the icon's nephew for allegedly sending threatening texts after being fired by her estate.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late star's longtime manager Danny Nozell requested a temporary restraining order for himself and Parton's business partners against Bryan Seaver following his dismissal as head of security for the Jolene singer's estate.

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Accused Of Extorting Estate For Money Using Threatening Language

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picture of Bryan Seaver
Source: @DOLLYPARTON;INSTAGRAM

Seaver announced the singer's passing on social media.

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The approved restraining order was filed through She’s Alive, LLC — a company established by the 9 to 5 artist before her August 25 death — and included an additional lawsuit against Seaver, who announced the singer's passing on social media.

The legal filings alleged Seaver had been extorting Parton's estate for money by "invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons and capacity for violence," per TMZ, citing docs stating that the behavior was the reason for Seaver's termination.

The documents included records of messages allegedly sent by the security operator that claim he used threatening language to coerce members of Parton's estate to comply with demands for money.

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'Her Money Better Be Bigger Than I Can Make Elsewhere'

picture of dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Seaver's allegedly warned the estate of 'what he might do' if they did not comply.

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"Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f--k everyone," one alleged message stated.

"I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family."

"All I do is warfare," Seaver, who was employed by Parton for over 20 years until his September 15 firing, allegedly wrote, "everyone needs to be worried about what I might do."

The temporary restraining order, which according to People was granted on September 22, noted Parton's estate believed that Seaver's military background augmented the severity of the threats. In addition, the lawsuit alleged that Seaver — the son of Parton’s sister Cassie Parton and Larry Seaver — voiced intent to harm Parton's brand.

He vowed to "destroy the entire brand,'" one filing read, "and also told her entertainment attorney: 'I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.'"

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Secret Visit To Germany

picture of dolly parton
Source: MEGA

The icon reportedly underwent experimental cancer treatment in Germany a year before death.

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Seaver previously told TMZ he was "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" of his firing.

RadarOnline.com recently told how the country icon spent a week undergoing experimental cancer treatment in Germany a year before she died.

She reportedly took a private jet to Frankfurt to undergo a procedure.

It's unclear what exactly the treatment entailed, but according to TMZ, it helped restore her strength.

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picture of dolly parton and stella parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's sister Stella praised the late star's kindness.

Shortly after Parton’s passing, her sister Stella shared how the singer "would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future," even if there was "no hope" for her.

"My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known," she wrote via Facebook.

"My sister was always thinking of others," she continued. "And if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end."

Parton was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with kidney and autoimmune issues, days before her death.

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