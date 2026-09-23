Dolly Parton's Manager Files Restraining Order Against Icon's Fired Security Chief Nephew Over Alleged Threats of Violence and Destroying Aunt's Legacy

"Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f--k everyone," one alleged message stated.

"I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family."

"All I do is warfare," Seaver, who was employed by Parton for over 20 years until his September 15 firing, allegedly wrote, "everyone needs to be worried about what I might do."

The temporary restraining order, which according to People was granted on September 22, noted Parton's estate believed that Seaver's military background augmented the severity of the threats. In addition, the lawsuit alleged that Seaver — the son of Parton’s sister Cassie Parton and Larry Seaver — voiced intent to harm Parton's brand.

He vowed to "destroy the entire brand,'" one filing read, "and also told her entertainment attorney: 'I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.'"