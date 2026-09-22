Dolly Parton Spent a Week in Germany Receiving 'Secret Experimental Cancer Treatment' a Year Before Her Death

"My sister was always thinking of others," she continued. "And if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end."

Parton was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with kidney and autoimmune issues, days before her death.

She was laid to rest on August 28, with her cousin Richie Owens telling Today viewers last week that the burial was “very quiet (and) very quickly done."

He said that while "a few" loved ones were at the burial, "other people (who) would have liked to (have) been there" were "doing other things."

Parton was buried at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum beside her late husband, Carl Dean.