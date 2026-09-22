Dolly Parton Spent a Week in Germany Receiving 'Secret Experimental Cancer Treatment' a Year Before Her Death
Sept. 22 2026, Published 6:43 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton spent a week undergoing experimental cancer treatment in Germany, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the country icon, who died at 80 years old last month, reportedly took a private jet to Frankfurt to undergo a procedure a year before her death.
Secret Visit to Frankfurt
It's unclear what exactly the treatment entailed, but according to TMZ, it helped restore her strength.
Shortly after Parton’s passing, her sister Stella shared how the Jolene singer "would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future," even if there was "no hope" for her.
"My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known," she wrote via Facebook.
Sister's Pride in Parton Helping Others
"My sister was always thinking of others," she continued. "And if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end."
Parton was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with kidney and autoimmune issues, days before her death.
She was laid to rest on August 28, with her cousin Richie Owens telling Today viewers last week that the burial was “very quiet (and) very quickly done."
He said that while "a few" loved ones were at the burial, "other people (who) would have liked to (have) been there" were "doing other things."
Parton was buried at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum beside her late husband, Carl Dean.
Nephew Sacked by Parton's Estate
RadarOnline.com recently reported that Parton's nephew and longtime head of security was fired from his job mere weeks after announcing the passing of the country icon.
Bryan Seaver received a notice last week informing him that he and his security companies had been immediately dismissed from all of Parton's properties, with new teams established at her main residence in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as her museum, downtown residence and warehouse.
Reacting to his firing, Seaver told TMZ he was "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions," and warned of “bad faith” maneuvers around Parton’s estate which is overseen by the singer's longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank, who oversee DP Dean Trust.
A statement read: "We remain unshakeably resolved to fulfil (Parton's) final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."
The letter reportedly said Parton's properties and business matters are controlled by DP Dean Trust, and clarified that Seaver's personal interest in the trust remains the same.