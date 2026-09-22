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Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Beloved Nephew and Security Chief Fired By Late Singer's Estate — Weeks After Announcing Country Icon's Death

picture of Dolly Parton and Bryan Seaver
Source: MEGA/@DOLLYPARTON;INSTAGRAM

Dolly Parton's nephew has been relieved of his position by the singer's estate in a move which has left Bryan Seaver upset.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

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Dolly Parton's nephew and longtime head of security has been fired from his post — weeks after announcing the passing of the country icon.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bryan Seaver received a notice last week informing him that he and his security companies had been immediately dismissed from all of Parton's properties, with new teams established at her main residence in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as her museum, downtown residence and warehouse.

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'Dismayed By Unexplained Actions'

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picture of Bryan Seaver
Source: @DOLLYPARTON;INSTAGRAM

Seaver revealed his frustration over axing.

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Reacting to his sacking, Seaver told TMZ he was "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions," and warned of “bad faith” manoeuvres around Parton’s estate which is overseen by the singer's longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank, who oversee DP Dean Trust.

A statement read: "We remain unshakeably resolved to fulfil (Parton's) final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

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Announcing Icon's Death

picture of dolly parton
Source: MEGA

The singer's passing was announced by Seaver, the son of her sister Cassie.

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The letter reportedly said Parton's properties and business matters are controlled by DP Dean Trust, and clarified that Seaver's personal interest in the trust remains the same.

Seaver – the son of Parton’s sister, Cassie – announced the singer's shock passing to the world in a social media video message last month.

He mentioned being her head of security for two decades after inheriting the role from his father.

"As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now," Seaver said.

"It is an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he added

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Final Wish Was To 'Help Others'

picture of dolly parton and Stella parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's sister Stella revealed the singer allowed medical team to try experimental drugs.

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RadarOnline.com recently told how the legendary singer never gave up hope as she waged her secret battle against cancer.

The Jolene singer spent her final hours at Nashville's Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, where she had been admitted four days earlier, on Aug. 21, reportedly amid kidney and autoimmune issues.

Parton died there Tuesday morning, August 25, surrounded by loved ones, according to reports. She was 80.

But even as her condition worsened, the deeply religious superstar was still looking to the future – and hoping her battle might someday help save others.

"She told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future," revealed her younger sister Stella Parton, 77.

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picture of dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Parton was buried next to husband Carl Dean.

Dolly's death left Stella, along with her siblings and their massive extended family, devastated. "My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I've ever known," Stella revealed. "What the world saw is exactly who she was."

The country queen was laid to rest beside Carl Dean, her fiercely private husband of nearly 59 years, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville.

Dean, who also had cancer, died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

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