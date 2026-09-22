Dolly Parton's Beloved Nephew and Security Chief Fired By Late Singer's Estate — Weeks After Announcing Country Icon's Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bryan Seaver received a notice last week informing him that he and his security companies had been immediately dismissed from all of Parton's properties, with new teams established at her main residence in Nashville , Tennessee, as well as her museum, downtown residence and warehouse.

Dolly Parton's nephew and longtime head of security has been fired from his post — weeks after announcing the passing of the country icon.

A statement read: "We remain unshakeably resolved to fulfil (Parton's) final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

Reacting to his sacking, Seaver told TMZ he was "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions," and warned of “bad faith” manoeuvres around Parton’s estate which is overseen by the singer's longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank, who oversee DP Dean Trust.

The singer's passing was announced by Seaver, the son of her sister Cassie.

The letter reportedly said Parton's properties and business matters are controlled by DP Dean Trust, and clarified that Seaver's personal interest in the trust remains the same.

Seaver – the son of Parton’s sister, Cassie – announced the singer's shock passing to the world in a social media video message last month.

He mentioned being her head of security for two decades after inheriting the role from his father.

"As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now," Seaver said.

"It is an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he added