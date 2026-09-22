Cindy Crawford 'Inconsolable' Over Tragic Death of Son Presley — 'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'

The troubled model checked in for treatment the same weekend he was pronounced dead, after a long addiction battle.

A source told PageSix: "They were so close.

"What you saw online and in the press wasn't just for that purpose.

"They were a tight-knit family and (sister) Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted."

A second source added: "Cindy is inconsolable. She's absolutely devastated.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened."