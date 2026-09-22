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Home > News > Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford 'Inconsolable' Over Tragic Death of Son Presley — 'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'

picture of Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is 'inconsolable' following the death of her 27-year-old son, Presley Gerber.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET

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Cindy Crawford is "inconsolable" following the tragic death of son Presley, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the supermodel, is "still trying to process" the loss of her 27-year-old, who passed away at a rehab facility on Sunday after a reported overdose.

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'She's Absolutely Devastated'

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picture of Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are still 'trying to process' Presley's death.

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The troubled model checked in for treatment the same weekend he was pronounced dead, after a long addiction battle.

A source told PageSix: "They were so close.

"What you saw online and in the press wasn't just for that purpose.

"They were a tight-knit family and (sister) Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted."

A second source added: "Cindy is inconsolable. She's absolutely devastated.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened."

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'Mental Heath Is A 24/7 Job'

picture of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley was open about his addiction issues.

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A formal autopsy is set to be conducted and it is expected that the results should include toxicology testing to reveal exactly what substances were in Presley's body when he died.

"The investigation is still ongoing and there is limited information available," the medical examiner said in a statement.

"Death was pronounced at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency."

Presley was open about his struggles with drug abuse and spoke frequently about his battles with depression. Speaking on the podcast Studio 22 in 2023, he said: "(Mental health) is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it."

But the model realized he could be an inspiration for others with similar fights.

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Family Supported Presley's Bid To Beat Addiction

picture of Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley's loved ones, including sister Kaia, left, paid tribute to his willingness to overcome demons.

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Presley Gerber allegedly blamed his parents for his 2019 DUI, according to a source.

Inside Presley Gerber's Troubled Past: Cindy Crawford's Son Turned the Blame on Parents After 2019 DUI Arrest, Source Claims

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"That’s really what I want to do, help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body," he continued. "I mean it could be anything, and there's no judgment."

His family stood by him during his struggles, including younger sister Kaia. After Presley made a video in December 2025 going into great detail about the various medications he was taking, along with his struggles with anxiety and PTSD, Kaia, 25, praised her brother.

"My parents, for most of our lives, were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I’m gonna be very human for everyone,'" she told Vogue in an interview published in August.

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picture of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley died at a treatment center.

"There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them," she continued.

Presley had recently traveled to Mexico to undergo an experimental treatment for addiction, which he shared in what would become his final social media message.

"I knew why i was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself….We shall see….Praying it’s the last time I have to come back. Next time I’d like to choose," he told followers.

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