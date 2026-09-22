EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Pals Fear Boyfriend Jim Curtis Is 'Using Her' to Boost His Career
Sept. 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston's inner circle is in chaos – as some of her closest pals worry her beau Jim Curtis is using her to boost his career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That the diss-talk infuriates the Friends star, 57, who's blissfully devoted to the 50-year-old wellness guru, according to insiders.
Jen Vows to Boot ‘Anti-Jim’ Pals
"Jen usually pays no attention to negative chatter, but this narrative about some of her friends being suspicious of Jim has not gone unnoticed by her. It's very upsetting," said a source. "She counts on her friends being loyal and transparent. The idea that some of them could be saying one thing to her face and another behind her back is pretty disturbing.
"Jen's not the type to start accusing people with no evidence, but of course she'll want to get to the bottom of this. Anyone who turns out to be anti-Jim is going to be booted immediately from her circle."
The Morning Show star went Instagram official with the smooth-talking hypnotherapist last November and has repeatedly gushed over Curtis publicly.
"He's very special, very normal and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," said the twice-divorced A-lister. "He's quite extraordinary and helps many, many people."
Pals Question Curtis’ ‘Opportunist’ Motives
Aniston even took the stage with her boyfriend at an event in New York City on Sept. 2 to celebrate his new book, The Book of Possibility.
Despite that, some pals continue to question the relationship due to Curtis' messy relationship history, his dabbling in drugs, bouts of epic boozing, and an estrangement from his own son.
"They worry Jim could be an opportunist and feel like he can come off a bit performative," said an insider.
Aniston ‘Won’t Let Anyone Hurt Jim’
A close source added: "It's bound to be upsetting for Jim to hear this sort of thing and be put in the position of wondering who could be saying these things.
"Jen is a very forthright and trusting person, but she's also got a real backbone. She adores Jim and says she knows him and trusts him implicitly. She's not going to risk anyone hurting him."