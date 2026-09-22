EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Pals Fear Boyfriend Jim Curtis Is 'Using Her' to Boost His Career

"Jen usually pays no attention to negative chatter, but this narrative about some of her friends being suspicious of Jim has not gone unnoticed by her. It's very upsetting," said a source. "She counts on her friends being loyal and transparent. The idea that some of them could be saying one thing to her face and another behind her back is pretty disturbing.

"Jen's not the type to start accusing people with no evidence, but of course she'll want to get to the bottom of this. Anyone who turns out to be anti-Jim is going to be booted immediately from her circle."

The Morning Show star went Instagram official with the smooth-talking hypnotherapist last November and has repeatedly gushed over Curtis publicly.

"He's very special, very normal and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," said the twice-divorced A-lister. "He's quite extraordinary and helps many, many people."