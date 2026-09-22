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EXCLUSIVE: 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Jim Thornton Hit by Flight Row

'Wheel of Fortune' host Jim Thornton is hit by a flight row, putting the longtime announcer in focus.
Source: MEGA

'Wheel of Fortune' host Jim Thornton is hit by a flight row, putting the longtime announcer in focus.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Fired Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton denied allegations of wrongdoing after a fellow passenger on a commercial flight reportedly lodged a disturbing complaint claiming that he may have viewed an inappropriate website on the aircraft, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Images recently emerged suggesting that Thornton, 61, browsed an alleged predator chatroom while aboard an American Airlines plane on May 14.

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Passenger Alerts Crew Over Disturbing Messages

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Jim Thornton was reportedly questioned and released without arrest after a passenger's complaint.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jim Thornton was reportedly questioned and released without arrest after a passenger's complaint.

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Photos reportedly snapped by another passenger show a laptop screen with disturbing remarks such as "A nice hangout for kids. Saw a couple of cute boys and a hot little girl" and "All-you-can-eat Boyffet."

The horrified onlooker notified a flight attendant and raised concerns about what Thornton was viewing.

Law enforcement reportedly met The Price Is Right alum at the gate upon arrival. He was questioned but released and was not arrested.

Thornton's lawyer, Allison Hart, said Thornton had "become active in suicide-prevention advocacy since losing a close family member to suicide two years ago, and he has spent time visiting chat rooms offering support to individuals suffering from suicidal ideation."

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Attorney Addresses Troubling Chatroom Claims

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Lawyer Allison Hart denied Thornton had ever viewed inappropriate material.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Lawyer Allison Hart denied Thornton had ever viewed inappropriate material.

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The attorney explained Thornton often visited a suicide prevention website named 988lifeline.org and its chat forum, chat.988lifeline.org.

Thornton claimed he was sent a link to a different chatroom with a similar URL containing ("lifeline") from an acquaintance at a suicide prevention group – but that site appeared to consist of pervs with pedophilic urges.

Thornton insisted he left the page as soon as he realized its unsavory connection, but timestamps on the photos suggest he stayed in the virtual room for nearly an hour.

Hart points out that the site contained no illegal content and that Thornton has "never viewed, downloaded, or consumed any" inappropriate material then or at any other time.

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Sony Pictures Television fired Thornton from 'Wheel of Fortune' following an investigation.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sony Pictures Television fired Thornton from 'Wheel of Fortune' following an investigation.

Thornton was not charged with a crime in relation to the incident, and Hart insisted: "In short, my client did nothing wrong."

The small-screen personality had joined Wheel in 2011, following the 2010 death of longtime announcer Charlie O'Donnell, who worked on the game show from 1975 to 1980 and again from 1989 until his passing.

Sony Pictures Television initially suspended Thornton on Sept. 1 – but days later announced, "Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton's employment with Wheel of Fortune has been terminated, effective immediately."

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