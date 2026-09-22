EXCLUSIVE: 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Jim Thornton Hit by Flight Row

Images recently emerged suggesting that Thornton, 61, browsed an alleged predator chatroom while aboard an American Airlines plane on May 14.

Fired Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton denied allegations of wrongdoing after a fellow passenger on a commercial flight reportedly lodged a disturbing complaint claiming that he may have viewed an inappropriate website on the aircraft, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jim Thornton was reportedly questioned and released without arrest after a passenger's complaint.

Photos reportedly snapped by another passenger show a laptop screen with disturbing remarks such as "A nice hangout for kids. Saw a couple of cute boys and a hot little girl" and "All-you-can-eat Boyffet."

The horrified onlooker notified a flight attendant and raised concerns about what Thornton was viewing.

Law enforcement reportedly met The Price Is Right alum at the gate upon arrival. He was questioned but released and was not arrested.

Thornton's lawyer, Allison Hart, said Thornton had "become active in suicide-prevention advocacy since losing a close family member to suicide two years ago, and he has spent time visiting chat rooms offering support to individuals suffering from suicidal ideation."