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EXCLUSIVE: Anna Wintour 'Rejected Dolly Parton for Vogue'

Anna Wintour reportedly rejected Dolly Parton for a 'Vogue' cover despite the country star's fame.
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour allegedly rejected Dolly Parton for a 'Vogue' cover despite the country star's fame.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Dolly Parton was dearly beloved by everyone on the planet – except fashion doyenne Anna Wintour, who thought the Jolene singer was too tacky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The music legend, who died Aug. 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer, was reportedly pitched for the cover of Vogue magazine on at least four occasions during Wintour's decades-long reign – and was kicked to the curb every time.

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Wintour Branded Dolly ‘Too Tacky’ for Vogue

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Anna Wintour reportedly rejected Dolly Parton for Vogue's cover on at least four occasions.
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour reportedly rejected Dolly Parton for Vogue's cover on at least four occasions.

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"Anna thought Dolly was too country, too camp and too tacky for Vogue," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She looked at Dolly and saw rhinestones. The rest of America saw an icon. Anna completely missed it."

Vogue eventually slapped reality star Kim Kardashian and her then-hubby, kooky Kanye West, on its cover – while still dissing Parton.

"That's what makes the Dolly snub look ridiculous today," said another insider. "Vogue eventually embraced reality stars, influencers and billionaire glamour, but somehow Dolly Parton wasn't sophisticated enough? Please."

Ironically, the rhinestones, towering hair and bust-hugging wardrobe that supposedly worked against Parton were just as much part of her legendary image as her music, philanthropy, acting and business savvy.

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Wintour Faces Backlash Over Vogue Decisions

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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared on Vogue's cover while Parton remained excluded, according to the report.
Source: WENN.COM/MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared on Vogue's cover while Parton remained excluded, according to the report.

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The report also arrives amid a turbulent period for Wintour, 76. Vogue has faced criticism over recent Met Gala decisions, including having billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife sign on as sponsors, and now-scrapped plan to honor controversial designer John Galliano despite his history of racist and antisemitic speech.

Columnist Rob Shuter reported Parton wasn't the only star to get a chilly response from Wintour.

He claims he witnessed the steely editor giving the bum's rush to Jessica Simpson, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez before eventually relenting.

Clearly, though, the Vogue snub did nothing to diminish Parton's star power.

She even brought satisfaction to rocker Mick Jagger, who said in a televised tribute to her: "She brought so many people together. We will all miss her so much."

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