EXCLUSIVE: Anna Wintour 'Rejected Dolly Parton for Vogue'

"Anna thought Dolly was too country, too camp and too tacky for Vogue," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She looked at Dolly and saw rhinestones. The rest of America saw an icon. Anna completely missed it."

Vogue eventually slapped reality star Kim Kardashian and her then-hubby, kooky Kanye West, on its cover – while still dissing Parton.

"That's what makes the Dolly snub look ridiculous today," said another insider. "Vogue eventually embraced reality stars, influencers and billionaire glamour, but somehow Dolly Parton wasn't sophisticated enough? Please."

Ironically, the rhinestones, towering hair and bust-hugging wardrobe that supposedly worked against Parton were just as much part of her legendary image as her music, philanthropy, acting and business savvy.