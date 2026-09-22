EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Painful Childhood Stutter

In the past, the Oscar winner has linked her early speech impediment to the intense shyness she still sometimes experiences.

"I am very shy – really shy – I even had a stutter as a kid, which I slowly got over, but I still regress into that shyness," she has said. "So I don't like walking into a crowded restaurant by myself. I don't like going to a party by myself."

But now she is coming clean about how the stutter also kept her from expressing her inner thoughts, and how it has even shaped some of her approach to acting.

Even her Practical Magic 2 costar Sandra Bullock was shocked to hear the long-suppressed news.