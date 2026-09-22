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Home > Exclusives > Brandi Glanville
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EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Glanville Reveals Parasite Is Moving in Her Face

Brandi Glanville reveals a parasite is moving in her face as she details the disturbing experience.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville has revealed a parasite is moving in her face as she details the disturbing experience.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Brandi Glanville claims tests show "something alive" is worming around her face – and she'll cut it out herself if doctors can't, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, has struggled with mysterious health issues affecting her face for years.

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Ultrasound Reveals ‘Something Alive’ in Face

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Brandi Glanville claims an ultrasound showed 'something alive' moving in her face.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville claims an ultrasound showed 'something alive' moving in her face.

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Now, after an MRI appeared to show something moving underneath the skin on the left side of her face, an ultrasound revealed the bizarre parasite.

"We did the ultrasound in the doctor's office, and the technician said that there was something alive in my face and that it was moving and she'd never seen anything like it," Glanville said in an Instagram video on Sept. 7. "Then the radiologist agreed. So if I don't find a doctor to cut this out of my face, I'm just gonna do it myself."

Glanville has been battling shocking facial paralysis for a year, claiming it's cost her $200,000 in medical bills.

She's now undergoing extensive IV treatments, revealing she's hooked up to IVs for around 18 hours each day.

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Brandi Says Treatments Leave Her ‘So Skinny’

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Daily IV treatments last around 18 hours, according to Glanville.
Source: KWKC/MEGA

Daily IV treatments last around 18 hours, according to Glanville.

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"I know I'm so skinny right now," she recently said on Instagram. "I can't eat because the IVs that I do decrease my food. I feel like death. I look like death."

According to Brandi, the treatments have severely limited her daily life, saying: "The only time I leave my house is to do my podcast."

While searching for an explanation for the changes to her face, the Bravo star has said doctors suspected a parasite that could "jump around" beneath her skin.

She's also questioned whether ruptured breast implants could be connected to her health problems.

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Glanville Still Searching for Answers

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Doctors diagnosed a benign facial tumor in June, Glanville said.
Source: LuMarPhoto/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Doctors diagnosed a benign facial tumor in June, Glanville said.

In June, Glanville revealed doctors had diagnosed her with a benign facial tumor, which she said "could be why the fluid is going around [her] face."

She also said the parasite has extended down her right arm. "It used to only be here, but over the years not being diagnosed properly, it has spread," she explained.

Despite undergoing numerous exams and treatments, Glanville admitted she has no definitive explanation for her nagging problems.

"I don't know what's wrong with me, guys," she said. "I thought I was fixed ... and now it's sinking in again. If I had answers, I would tell you. I've been to a million doctors."

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