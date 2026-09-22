EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Glanville Reveals Parasite Is Moving in Her Face

Now, after an MRI appeared to show something moving underneath the skin on the left side of her face, an ultrasound revealed the bizarre parasite.

"We did the ultrasound in the doctor's office, and the technician said that there was something alive in my face and that it was moving and she'd never seen anything like it," Glanville said in an Instagram video on Sept. 7. "Then the radiologist agreed. So if I don't find a doctor to cut this out of my face, I'm just gonna do it myself."

Glanville has been battling shocking facial paralysis for a year, claiming it's cost her $200,000 in medical bills.

She's now undergoing extensive IV treatments, revealing she's hooked up to IVs for around 18 hours each day.