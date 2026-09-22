EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Cuts Back Hollywood Circle for Family'

"George used to be so social! He was always inviting friends to come stay at his place on Italy's Lake Como," said a source.

"Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Adam Sandler – there's a long list of A-listers who regularly spent time at the villa over the years. But not so much anymore.

"Everyone knows he and Brad aren't really chummy these days, except when they're working together and need to promote something.

"But what a lot of people don't realize is that he's distanced himself from pretty well all of his old Hollywood crowd."