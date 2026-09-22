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EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Cuts Back Hollywood Circle for Family'

George Clooney reportedly cuts back his Hollywood circle to focus more closely on his family life.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney has allegedly cut back his Hollywood circle to focus more closely on his family life.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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George Clooney's dumped his A-list Hollywood pals to save his marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With two young children and glamorous wife Amal [Clooney] to keep happy, the 65-year-old star has morphed into a homebody, sources said – stunning his Tinseltown buddies.

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George Distances Himself From Hollywood Pals

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George Clooney has distanced himself from his Hollywood friends, a source claimed.
Source: Grubhub/Mega / MEGA

George Clooney has distanced himself from his Hollywood friends, a source claimed.

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"George used to be so social! He was always inviting friends to come stay at his place on Italy's Lake Como," said a source.

"Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Adam Sandler – there's a long list of A-listers who regularly spent time at the villa over the years. But not so much anymore.

"Everyone knows he and Brad aren't really chummy these days, except when they're working together and need to promote something.

"But what a lot of people don't realize is that he's distanced himself from pretty well all of his old Hollywood crowd."

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Clooney Leaves Hollywood Life Behind

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Julia Roberts was among the regular guests at Clooney's Lake Como villa, according to a source.
Source: Giorgia Carena / MEGA

Julia Roberts was among the regular guests at Clooney's Lake Como villa, according to a source.

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The two-time Oscar winner wed human rights attorney Amal, 48, in 2014 and they welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017.

Once known as Hollywood's most eligible bachelor, the former ER heartthrob sold his longtime home in Studio City, Calif., in 2024.

The Clooneys own a 17th-century Georgian manor on the River Thames in England, but have made France their primary residence since 2021 when they bought a 425-acre wine estate for $8.3million.

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Amal Blamed for George ‘Ghosting’ Friends

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Amal and George Clooney choose work projects to prioritize their twins, he said.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Amal and George Clooney choose work projects to prioritize their twins, he said.

George said he's given up directing in favor of acting to have more family time and the couple choose work projects to ensure the twins take priority.

"In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself," he said. "Amal and I talk about it every day. We feel so lucky."

As for George ditching his showbiz pals, a source said: "Most people are blaming Amal because they're still hosting plenty of people. They're just more the crowd that she runs with versus celebrity types.

"They throw fundraisers and mix with people that Amal knows, or they met as a couple. The feeling among a lot of his old friends is that George has basically ghosted them to keep his wife happy."

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