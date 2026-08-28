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Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Claims Country Icon Offered to Trial 'Experimental Drugs' to Help Other Cancer Sufferers with 'No Hope'

picture of Dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton offered to trial experimental drugs to help fellow cancer sufferers during her battle with the illness, claims her sister Stella.

Aug. 28 2026, Updated 8:10 a.m. ET

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Dolly Parton offered to trial experimental cancer drugs while battling the illness, her sister Stella has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country icon’s younger sibling, 77, says the Jolene singer wanted to give hope to others battling cancer, branding her "one of the most generous, kind and thoughtful people I've ever known."

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'Always Thinking Of Others'

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picture of Dolly parton and stella parton
Source: MEGA

Stella lauded her sister's kindness.

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Stella said: "What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future."

Stella told how her sister was "always thinking of others" and people should "show more kindness" and "lift others up" if they want to honour her legacy.

She also recalled fond memories such as their ritual of calling each other on Tuesday mornings so they could have coffee together.

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'Dolly Loved The World And Everyone In It'

picture of Dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Parton didn't have a bad word to say about anybody, says Stella.

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Stella wrote on social media: "Being little farm girls we’ve continued to be early risers.

"As she liked to say, 'shoot Tedda, we get more work done before the sun comes up than most folks do all day long.'

"We would catch up on gossip, as sisters do, and drink coffee and make plans as it has always been our way."

She added: "My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same but her love, respect and goodness will remain.

"Dolly loved the world and everyone in it. I would criticise and complain about it and she would laugh and say 'shoot Tedda, we've got more important things to do than worry about their silly asses.'

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Death Announced By Nephew

picture of Dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver told the world the icon had passed.

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"She was right and she proved it every day. She left the world a better place by being in it so let’s follow her example. Love and respect to all of you. Stella."

Her death was announced on Tuesday via an Instagram video by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security.

He said it was "an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness" to give the news of her death, adding: "But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.

"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

Her reps later released a statement confirming the 80-year-old's cause of death.

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picture of Dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Star's reps confirmed she died after a short battle with cancer.

It read: "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched.

"Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.

"Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly's unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.

"After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."

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