FBI Security Breach: Hackers 'Steal Data' on Every One of Kash Patel's Agents — And Claim It's 'Not Financially Motivated'

A representative for the hacking group said ShinyHunters attacked on Monday night, telling tech site 404 Media, "We hacked the FBI. We hold data on all FBI employees and applicants."

In a separate statement posted to its dark-web site, ShinyHunters ​said it had targeted the FBI in response to a May 2026 agency announcement ​that detailed its methods, claiming ⁠it had stolen data "on almost ALL FBI Agents, and individuals who filed an application with ​the FBI for a job."

The hackers also took credit for defacing the FBI jobs website on Tuesday, September 22, with a message that reads, “this site has been seized by ShinyHunters" – which 404 Media called a nod to the seizure notices the FBI and other law enforcement agencies often put on sites after taking them down.

Hours later, the FBI regained control of the site, which instead featured a photo of a pair of FBI Crisis Response K-9's along with the supposedly humorous message, "We're sniffing out site updates for you!" while promising, "The site is currently down for maintenance but will be back up soon!"