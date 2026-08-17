EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel Battles Claims SWAT-Style 'Breaching Equipment' Was Requested After FBI Boss Was Allegedly Unreachable Behind Locked Doors

FBI Director Kash Patel is battling claims that SWAT-style "breaching equipment" was requested after he was allegedly unreachable behind locked doors, one of several accusations now at the center of his defamation war with The Atlantic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, The Atlantic and staff writer Sarah Fitzpatrick are asking a federal judge to dismiss Patel's lawsuit over an April article that painted a damaging picture of his tenure as head of the FBI. Among the statements Patel says are defamatory is the claim that specialized equipment designed to force entry into locked buildings was requested after he allegedly became unreachable behind closed doors.