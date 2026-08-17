Hayden Panettiere 'Slurred Her Words' in Final Public Appearance Before Actress' Tragic Death From Suspected Overdose

"Her speech appeared slow and slurred at times during the book signing," an insider who attended the event told PageSix. The actress, who was signing copies of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, is said to have become emotional when discussing some moments detailed in the book.

Organizers of the event reminded attendees not to record Panettiere, 36, according to the insider, and later prohibited photos or videos as fans approached the star.

"Earlier this year, she did seem a little tired at times. But she was a night owl and… she has a lot on her plate," another source said of the Remember the Titans star.

They added, "Hayden also suffered from anxiety at times, and I know she would occasionally take medication for that. And every so often that could impact her speech.”