Hayden Panettiere 'Slurred Her Words' in Final Public Appearance Before Actress' Tragic Death From Suspected Overdose
Aug. 17 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's final public appearance sparked concern, RadarOnline.com can reveal, just months before she was found unresponsive inside a South Carolina apartment.
On May 26, Panettiere attended a book signing event at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, but appeared to be having trouble speaking.
Hayden Panettiere Had 'A Lot on Her Plate'
"Her speech appeared slow and slurred at times during the book signing," an insider who attended the event told PageSix. The actress, who was signing copies of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, is said to have become emotional when discussing some moments detailed in the book.
Organizers of the event reminded attendees not to record Panettiere, 36, according to the insider, and later prohibited photos or videos as fans approached the star.
"Earlier this year, she did seem a little tired at times. But she was a night owl and… she has a lot on her plate," another source said of the Remember the Titans star.
They added, "Hayden also suffered from anxiety at times, and I know she would occasionally take medication for that. And every so often that could impact her speech.”
'It's the Most Brutal Experience'
While discussing her memoir, which included her battle with addiction, postpartum depression, and the death of her younger brother, Jansen, Panettiere declared she hoped she could "leave the world a better place than I found it."
The movie star, according to attendees, appeared to become emotional while touching on the experiences that shaped her life, including growing up on screen in front of the world.
"I had my first identity crisis," she said. "I remember exactly where I was, standing in my bedroom at 12 years old..." and added about auditioning, “It's the most brutal experience, like the stark, cold room, and just this row of people judging you."
She told the audience she had not been "checking in with myself. I'm a perfectionist. Like, I've been groomed. I'm so militant because I've been groomed from such a young age that you don't ask questions."
Hayden Panettiere's Final Moments
On Sunday, August 16, Panettiere's father, Skip, announced her daughter's death, as emergency responders radioed that she may have had an accidental "overdose."
The 911 call on the day of her tragic death came at 1:50 p.m. local time. A dispatcher had alerted responding units to an "unresponsive female" in "cardiac arrest" at a South Carolina apartment.
EMS at the scene were later heard on the radio working on the patient, who they believed had suffered an "overdose," and CPR was "in progress." Panettiere was pronounced dead inside the apartment at 2:32 p.m local time.
According to reports, a vial of Narcan was also found on the mattress inside the residence. Narcan is commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose or similar drugs.
Hayden Panettiere's Father Speaks Out
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," Skip said in a statement. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen."
Panettiere's cause of death has yet to be confirmed.