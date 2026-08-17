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Home > News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Roasted by Critics for Using As Ever Fruit Spread in Cake 'Frosting' After Foe Martha Stewart Shared Nearly Identical Recipe: 'Bald-Faced Thievery'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA, @asever/Instagram

Meghan Markle was accused of replicating a jam-infused buttercream frosting recipe Martha Stewart used in a baking video.

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Aug. 17 2026, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle was accused of "bald-faced thievery" by critics after promoting an As Ever fruit spread as a secret weapon in cake frosting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 45-year-old Duchess told As Ever's Instagram followers that a "sweet way to savor the season" included adding her blackberry fruit spread to buttercream icing, only for eagle-eyed detractors to point out that Martha Stewart had already featured the same sweet trick in a summertime recipe reel.

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Meghan Markle Suggested Adding Her As Ever Fruit Spread to Cake Frosting

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photo of frosting
Source: @asever/Instagram, @marthastewart/TikTok

Meghan Markle's fruit spread buttercream frosting is seen on the left, with Martha Stewart's raspberry jam version on the right.

Markle's video showed the fruit spread being dripped in a line through yellow cake batter, then baked, while heaping amounts of frosting were spread across the finished product.

"Blackberry Loaf with Blackberry Buttercream Frosting, made with our Blackberry Spread," the Los Angeles native crowed about the tasty-looking dessert.

Meanwhile, Stewart used 1 1/2 cups of black raspberry jam, strained through a sieve, in a Swiss buttercream frosting for her own recipe featuring a three-layer summer berry cake.

"Nature's sweet treat displayed in all its buttercream glory," the Martha Stewart Living founder proclaimed while showing off the gorgeous final product with its purple frosting and neat swirls and rosettes on top, as well as a sprinkling of fresh blueberries and raspberries.

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'Dear Lord, She Is Copying Martha Stewart's New Reel'

Photo of Martha Stewart
Source: @marthastewart/TikTok

Martha Stewart showed off her gorgeous triple berry cake with jam infused buttercream icing.

Home bakers on Reddit quickly remembered Stewart's use of jam in buttercream frosting after Markle's video.

"Funny, Martha Stewart recently iced a cake with a whipped cream/blackberry jam icing, only her cake looked lovely and enticing. Meghan has no original ideas," one user complained.

A second called out the Suits alum, "Wow. Bald-faced thievery!"

"And Martha gives her followers an actual recipe to follow. Meg’s just wants her fans to wing it!" a third person claimed.

"Martha must be quaking in her boots!!!" a fourth person wrote with laughing emojis, while a fifth Redditor said, "Dear Lord, she is copying Martha Stewart's new reel. Give it up, Meg; we will never buy your wares!!"

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Martha Stewart Claimed Meghan Markle Discussed Royal Visit at a Dinner Party

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart claimed Meghan Markle spoke about her visit with King Charles at an event.

Stewart and Markle's worlds collided again recently when the 12-time Emmy winner claimed the ex-royal had been talking about her and her husband Prince Harry's top-secret closed-door meeting with his father, King Charles III, in mid-July.

When confirming the reunion at the monarch's country home, Highgrove House, Buckingham Palace made it clear that it was a private family visit and no details or photos would be shared.

In an August 5 interview with People, Stewart said she ended up at the same California dinner party as Markle, who was allegedly telling guests, "She had just gotten back from the palace.”

"I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple of words, but I know she was talking about it," she claimed.

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Meghan Markle's Camp Called Martha Stewart 'Confused'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Netflix;YouTube

An insider claimed Martha Stewart may have been 'confused' about what she heard at the dinner party.

But Markle's camp came back swinging at Stewart's claim, asserting that the octogenarian was "confused."

“Meghan was asked by someone else about her European vacation and said it was nice, and that was the extent of it. I think (Stewart) must have been confused," a Team Sussex insider shared.

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