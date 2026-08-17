Meghan Markle Roasted by Critics for Using As Ever Fruit Spread in Cake 'Frosting' After Foe Martha Stewart Shared Nearly Identical Recipe: 'Bald-Faced Thievery'

Markle's video showed the fruit spread being dripped in a line through yellow cake batter, then baked, while heaping amounts of frosting were spread across the finished product.

"Blackberry Loaf with Blackberry Buttercream Frosting, made with our Blackberry Spread," the Los Angeles native crowed about the tasty-looking dessert.

Meanwhile, Stewart used 1 1/2 cups of black raspberry jam, strained through a sieve, in a Swiss buttercream frosting for her own recipe featuring a three-layer summer berry cake.

"Nature's sweet treat displayed in all its buttercream glory," the Martha Stewart Living founder proclaimed while showing off the gorgeous final product with its purple frosting and neat swirls and rosettes on top, as well as a sprinkling of fresh blueberries and raspberries.